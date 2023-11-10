Who is Joan Vassos? The Golden Bachelor contestant describes how she attempted to return after leaving unexpectedly

The Golden Bachelor was aimed at finding Gerry Turner a partner for his "sunset years." Joan Vassos, one of the ladies vying for his heart, built a very strong connection with him in the early episodes but left through a self-elimination.

Joan's daughter, a new mother, was facing post-patrum depression and needed to be tended to. The bachelorette went back home to aid her in getting the professional help she required. Joan even told TheWrap that production had asked her if she wanted to be back, and she was prepared, but she then chose to prioritize her daughter's recovery.

The bond she shared with Gerry made many fans root for them, and while they didn't work out, the audience is eager to learn about this frontrunner.

Joan Vassos experienced her husband's demise due to pancreatic cancer and met Gerry to get her second shot at love. She's the proud mother of four children and the grandmother to two little ones. She unwinds by busting some moves and visiting museums.

The 60-year-old Joan Vassos is from Rockville, Maryland

Joan Vassos has had The Golden Bachelor turn red since she entered the competition. Her touching poetry also swept him off his feet. She had been married for 32 years prior to her appearance on the show. Her husband tragically passed away after suffering from pancreatic cancer, and meeting Gerry was her hope to find real love once again, someone to spend her golden years with.

Hailing from Rockville, Maryland, Joan is a 60-year-old "private school administrator." She parents her four children and also helps raise her two grandchildren. She's known to be family-oriented and has expressed that she's the happiest "at the beach" with them.

A wine connoisseur, Joan enjoys showing off her dance moves after a glass or two. She loves nothing more than a soul-satisfying, filling burger. The Golden Bachelor lady also appreciates art, and trips to the museum have always fascinated her. When it comes to her taste in music, it's second to none, with Elton John's hits being at the top of her list.

Joan Vassos graduated with a bachelor's degree in computer science from the University of Maryland in 1985. Her LinkedIn profile also highlights her more recent professional endeavors.

Vassos currently works part-time as a Special Projects Consultant at The Association of Independent Schools of Greater Washington and has been there since 2015. Along with this, she has also been a self-employed interior designer at Metropolitan Interiors LLC since 2021.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she's had a third, full-time job since September 2021 in Alumni Relations and Annual Giving at Landon University.

Joan Vassos from The Golden Bachelor boasts 10.4K followers on Instagram, where she's posted stills from her time on the show and also wholesome family pictures. She can be followed at @joan_vassos.

The Golden Bachelor is nearing its end, with just two episodes left. This spinoff has been one of the most well-received in Bachelor Nation, and fans want to see more. They're already pitching some of the current ladies for the first Golden Bachelorette. Until that becomes a reality, the audience can tune in to see which woman gets the final rose from Gerry Turner.

Episode 8 of The Golden Bachelor will be packaged and ready to air on November 16, 2023, which, according to the schedule, will be the penultimate episode of this season. Tune in to ABC at 8 PM ET, or catch the episode the following day on Hulu.