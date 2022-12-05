Who is Joel Greenberg? Former Matt Gaetz associate sentenced to 11 years in prison

Former Florida tax collector Joel Greenberg has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for child trafficking. Along with this, he also faces several other federal charges.

In May 2021, Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty to several charges, including trafficking of a minor, stalking, identity theft, and more. His crimes reportedly carried a sentence of about 27 years, which was reduced to 11 years in prison.

Joel Greenberg was also an associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz. Greenberg has agreed to cooperate in the federal probe of the Congressman.

Joel Greenberg (middle) with Matt Gaetz (left) and Ron DeSantis (right). (image via @tomiahonen/Twitter)

Joel Greenberg initially faced about 33 federal charges

In 2021, Congressman Matt Gaetz (39) supposedly had to go through an inquiry over an alleged intimate relationship with a minor (a 17-year-old girl). A report by ABC News stated that Gaetz met the girl through Greenberg. The investigation began in the last few months of Trump’s administration.

According to investigators, Gaetz's inquiry was part of a bigger investigation against Joel Greenberg, who was charged with child trafficking back then. Greenberg and Gaetz were close allies at the time.

Matt Gaetz denied any such wrongdoing, and during an interview, the Congressman said:

“I only know that it has to do with women. I have a suspicion that someone is trying to recategorize my generosity to ex-girlfriends as something more untoward.”

Screenshot via Twitter

He in fact added:

“When I became aware of some of Greenberg’s misdeeds, I deeply regretted my friendship with him. I do believe that it’s fair for the people of northwest Florida to judge me based on the associations that I’ve had, and I deeply regret my association with Joel Greenberg politically, socially, and otherwise.”

It was during this investigation that Greenberg became a known name. He continued:

“Nothing justifies my actions. My conduct is so shameful. I feel remorse for what I’ve done.”

Greenberg initially faced about 33 federal charges. He eventually pleaded guilty to six of them, last May. Some of the charges that Greenberg pleaded guilty to were stalking, identity theft, wire fraud, conspiracy to bribe a public official, and one count of child trafficking.

Scott Maxwell @Scott_Maxwell

Too familiar.

orlandosentinel.com/opinion/scott-… Two years ago, when I first heard Joel Greenberg had been arrested for manufacturing bogus, ugly accusations about someone, I knew it sounded familiar.Too familiar. Two years ago, when I first heard Joel Greenberg had been arrested for manufacturing bogus, ugly accusations about someone, I knew it sounded familiar.Too familiar.orlandosentinel.com/opinion/scott-…

Matt Gaetz constantly maintained his innocence. In an interview with Fox News, he mentioned:

“I continue to proclaim my innocence.”

On December 1, 2022, in Florida, Greenberg was sentenced to 11 years in prison after cooperating in the investigation of Congressman Matt Gaetz.

The prosecutors said:

“It thus appears that the only thing that can be done to protect the public from Greenberg and to deter him from future criminal conduct, is for him to remain in prison. This will serve to deter Greenberg from future criminal conduct, but will also send a message to others, that public officials are not above the law.”

Screenshot via Twitter

Judge says he hasn’t seen such a case in 22 years

The investigation and probe into Gaetz has now taken a backseat, and officials are more concerned about the key witnesses in the case, including Joel Greenberg.

In 2020, Greenberg was charged with a fraud case. He allegedly defrauded the Seminole County Tax Office out of thousands of dollars. It was also brought to light that he was active on a self-described “sugar daddy” website using the credit card associated with the office.

Judge Presnell, who had sentenced Greenberg said:

“In 22 years, I've never experienced a case like this. I have never seen a defendant who has committed so many different types of crimes in such a short period.”

He further added:

“We don't have related crimes. There is no precedent for the range of crimes Greenberg pled guilty to committing.”

Greenberg’s attorney Fritz Scheller showed concern about the lack of action taken by the authorities to deal with the people who Greenberg has implicated as part of his cooperation. The attorney said:

“If the Government is so concerned with general deterrence, then why hasn't it prosecuted the other individuals, including public figures, who were also involved in Greenberg's offenses? Perhaps the DOJ is a master strategist far beyond the capabilities of the undersigned. Or perhaps the DOJ is like Nero fiddling away as Rome burns.”

Neall @nlltrt Joel Greenberg is nice, but he's just an appetizer. I want Matt Gaetz. Joel Greenberg is nice, but he's just an appetizer. I want Matt Gaetz.

Scheller also stated that Greenberg’s cooperation primarily in the child trafficking case led to multiple arrests and indictments.

Joel Greenberg was allegedly linked to several Florida politicians, but they haven’t been specifically identified or named yet.

According to an investigation carried out by Orlando Sentinel in 2019, Joel spent about $3.5 million on paying salaries to friends and associates, buying firearms, body armor, and more. He allegedly also gave $644,000 to his groomsmen and spent a lump sum amount of $677,000 on a campaign adviser.

Officials also found several fake IDs at Joel’s house. Before being charged with child trafficking back in August, he was found guilty of stalking a political opponent who was a teacher by profession. He supposedly also accused them of s*xual misconduct.

Greenberg’s entire tenure as a tax collector was filled with controversies. From allowing office staff to carry a firearm to using his badge as a law enforcement shield and pulling over a driver for speeding, Joel Greenberg has been accused of several wrongdoings.

Poll : 0 votes