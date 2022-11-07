Who is Johnny Gilbert? Celebrity Jeopardy! announcer leaves fans in splits with his hilarious way of reading lyrics in Episode 7

Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 aired its episode 7 on Sunday, November 6, on ABC, featuring comedy actors Melissa Rauch, Ray Romano, and Joel Kim Booster.

While the star-studded contestants and host Mayim Bialik are the highlights of the game show, there is one more person who makes Celebrity Jeopardy! interesting. He is the voice of the franchise — announcer Johnny Gilbert.

In the latest episode, he left the audience in splits with his hilarious way of reading lyrics in the Triple Jeopardy round under the category of "Johnny Gilbert Says The No. 1 Hits." In addition to the studio audience, he made Mayim and the online fans laugh as well.

Here’s how fans reacted to Johnny Gilbert’s voice

In the category of "Johnny Gilbert Says The No. 1 Hits," the announcer’s voice was played and he read out the lyrics of popular pop songs. The way he played with his voice pitch while saying the lyrics made everyone laugh.

Despite having three comedians as contestants in Episode 7, it was Johnny’s segment that left fans in splits. Take a look at fans’ reactions:

Robert Britchkow @RobTheGrey72 #CelebrityJeopardy The way Johnny Gilbert is reciting lyrics is cracking me up The way Johnny Gilbert is reciting lyrics is cracking me up 😂😂#CelebrityJeopardy

Emma @Emmy415 Johnny Gilbert reading these lyrics is hysterical. ESPECIALLY SAVAGE. 🤣🤣🤣 #CelebrityJeopardy Johnny Gilbert reading these lyrics is hysterical. ESPECIALLY SAVAGE. 🤣🤣🤣 #CelebrityJeopardy

Elizabeth (She/her/hers) @elizanhurd I cannot believe I just heard Johnny Gilbert say “classy, bougie, ratchet.” #CelebrityJeopardy I cannot believe I just heard Johnny Gilbert say “classy, bougie, ratchet.” #CelebrityJeopardy

Ima Be Well, Signed N.iola @storytellherr Johnny's havin too much fun with these Number 1 Hit lyrics on #CelebrityJeopardy The reciting of Truth Hurts & Savage was pure comedy Johnny's havin too much fun with these Number 1 Hit lyrics on #CelebrityJeopardy The reciting of Truth Hurts & Savage was pure comedy 😂

Andre Clemons @ANDRECthatsme Johnny Gilbert reciting the lyrics to Lizzo & Megan Thee Stallion is something wonderful I never knew I needed. #CelebrityJeopardy Johnny Gilbert reciting the lyrics to Lizzo & Megan Thee Stallion is something wonderful I never knew I needed. #CelebrityJeopardy https://t.co/sbMQ4fTdJI

1 - Johnny Gilbert Says The No. 1 Hits

2 - History of Comedy

3 - Facts About Countries

4 - Dog-Gone

5 - Ballet & Opera

6 - Politics



Obvs anything Johnny Gilbert related will be the best, top category of the whole game for me!

Ranking for Triple Jeopardy

1 - Johnny Gilbert Says The No. 1 Hits

2 - History of Comedy

3 - Facts About Countries

4 - Dog-Gone

5 - Ballet & Opera

6 - Politics

Obvs anything Johnny Gilbert related will be the best, top category of the whole game for me!

#CelebrityJeopardy

Philip Louie @philiplouie01 #CelebrityJeopardy That was a fun category. Johnny Gilbert with hit song lyrics. That was a fun category. Johnny Gilbert with hit song lyrics. 😂 #CelebrityJeopardy

Since the beginning of the Emmy-winning show Jeopardy!, Johnny has been the announcer and his opening signature line is:

“This is Jeopardy!”

According to his bio on the show’s website, Johnny started his career as a singer when he was in high school. Post his graduation, he became an entertainer, comedian, and singer in a Jacksonville, Florida nightclub.

During his tour with the US Army, Johnny bagged his first TV gig as Master of Ceremony (MC) and worked as a featured singer on television station WDSU. After similar assignments on various TV channels, he eventually became the host of ABC-TV's Music Bingo, followed by the MC of KTLA-TV's Words and Music. He simultaneously made his debut in the movie industry as well.

After gaining years of experience in the television market, Johnny was hired as the announcer for Jeopardy! in 1984. Since then, he has been a part of the franchise. He even earned a Guinness World Record for being an announcer for a single-game show for the longest time in his career.

Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 Episode 7: Winner and more details explored

Episode 7 of Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 welcomed The Big Bang Theory’s Melissa Rauch, Everybody Loves Raymond’s Ray Romano, and Fire Island star Joel Kim Booster. All three played Episode 7’s game pretty well, but there could be only one winner.

Comedian/actor Joel Kim Booster won the latest episode of Celebrity Jeopardy!. He gave the maximum number of correct answers and earned a total of $19,000. Ray and Melissa, on the other hand, were far behind in terms of scores.

The final result of Episode 7 was Joel advancing to the semi-finals, while Ray scored only $42, and Melissa ended up losing all her money in the final round. But they were not sent home empty-handed as the show gave $30,000 to Ray and Melissa each for their respective charities.

Joel, on the other hand, will return to Celebrity Jeopardy! next week to play the semi-finals against Episode 6 winner Wil Wheaton and Episode 5 winner John Michael Higgins. The player who will win the semi-finals will earn a spot in the finals to compete for a million dollars.

Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 1 Episode 8 (second semi-finals) will air on Sunday, November 13, 2022, on ABC at 8.00 PM ET.

