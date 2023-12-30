Who is Johnny Mercer’s wife, Felicity Cornelius-Mercer? Feud between Carol Vorderman and Veterans Affairs Minister explained

Johnny Mercer and Carol Vorderman have been engaged in an online dispute for some time. The problems emerged after Mercer targeted Vorderman on X (formerly Twitter) in a post, that has been deleted now, claiming that Carol is living a "lonely life."

The post was in response to Carol who charged Johnny by saying that he did not fulfill his promise of ending the problem of "veterans' homelessness."

Carol also shared a post on X with a screenshot of an article by The Guardian related to homelessness issues among armed forces veterans in England. She referred to the article and wrote:

"New figures show veterans' homelessness rose 14% in 2023. Appalling. Fred is holding him to account. RT."

Johnny Mercer has been serving as Minister of State of Veterans' Affairs since last year and he has been married to Felicity Cornelius-Mercer since 2014. Felicity was previously employed at MK Airlines as a crewing supervisor and started serving as the Principal Secretary at Mercer's office in 2015, as per Evening Standard.

Johnny Mercer and Carol Vorderman's issues started due to a promise made by Mercer

Yahoo! reported that Johnny Mercer and Carol Vorderman's problems began when the former shared his opinion regarding food banks in July this year, saying that its usage was someone's personal choice. He additionally stated that he wanted people to avoid using food banks but it was an option they had to choose due to the existing circumstances.

"Well, in my experience that is not correct. I think there are some dire cases that we need to do more to wrap our arms around and make sure that there is a safety net for people. I don't think food bank use is an accurate portrayal of where levels of poverty, relative or absolute poverty, are in this country."

Carol was unhappy with Johnny Mercer's words and she responded by saying that she had witnessed her mother struggling with financial problems and had to work at five places. Ever since Johnny made the comments, the duo continued to criticize each other on social media.

As mentioned earlier, the latest dispute witnessed Carol bringing up an old interview with Johnny where he said that he aimed to remove the problems of homelessness for veterans by the end of 2023. Mercer replied to Carol in a tweet, saying that no one cares about her opinion and said:

"They think you're mad. I'm changing veterans lives. What I came into politics to do. Keep going."

Johnny Mercer's wife was also dragged into his dispute with Carol Vorderman

While Carol Vorderman expressed her criticism towards Johnny Mercer for his opinion of food banks, things took a worse turn when Carol started to target Johnny's wife Felicity Cornelius-Mercer, leading to another feud. This happened when Carol spoke about Johnny's comments on food banks and Felicity's salary in a tweet.

"Total cost to taxpayer of Mercer is £373,663. Wife works in his office. Their total taxpayers' salary is approx £120,000."

Felicity reportedly supported her husband's comments and she addressed Vorderman's criticism during her appearance in the Difficult Women podcast in July this year, as per LBC.

"I don't usually get stressed out by people, but for me it is this idea of celebrity attack dogs that know nothing about politics. There's definitely an argument to be had about that."

Carol allegedly claimed in July 2023 that Felicity harassed her and the latter replied by saying that Vorderman tagged in multiple tweets that were targeted towards her husband.

Vorderman has been in the headlines since last month after she exited BBC Radio Wales for openly targeting the government on a public platform, which is described to be a violation of BBC guidelines. According to BBC, she shared a statement after her exit, saying that she would continue speaking against the wrong on social media and wouldn't change herself at all.