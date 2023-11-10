Singer and actor Johnny Ruffo recently passed away on November 10, 2023, at the age of 35. He had been struggling with brain cancer since 2017, which led to his demise, as revealed by Deadline. Ruffo gained recognition for his appearance as Chris Harrington in the soap opera Home and Away from 2013 to 2016.

Ruffo's death was confirmed by his family on Instagram, where they posted a picture along with a statement that mentioned:

"It is with a heavy heart that today we had to farewell our beloved Johnny. Surrounded by his partner Tahnee and family, Johnny went peacefully with the support of some incredible Nurses & Doctors."

The post described Ruffo as a talented and charming individual and that he "had a strong will." The post ended by stating:

"Hе battlеd all thе way to thе еnd and fought as hard as hе could. Such a bеautiful soul with so much morе to givе. Wе all lovе you Johnny and will rеmеmbеr you for all thе joy you brought to our livеs. Rest easy."

The comments section of the post was flooded with tributes from Ruffo's fans and followers. He is survived by his partner, Tahnee Sims.

Johnny Ruffo gained recognition for his appearances in Home and Away

Johnny Ruffo was known for his appearances in multiple TV shows, including some reality shows. However, he was popular for playing the role of Chris Harrington in the Seven Network soap opera, Home and Away.

Chris was the brother of Spencer Harrington and a resident of Summer Bay. However, Spencer and Maddy soon started having trouble while staying with them. He soon started to flirt with Indi and did the same with April. He helped to plan Spencer's birthday.

Chris and Indi soon went for dinner together, but the latter was concerned with their appearance as a couple, and she eventually pulled out. Indi pulled Chris to the office, but when Chris told Indi that she was beautiful, she realized that she was using him, and she opted to remain a close friend.

Chris later got a chance to work on a cruise ship, but he was not willing to leave Spencer so easily. Spencer then forced him to go, but Chris returned soon when Spencer was down and Maddy was getting treatment for her cancer.

He initially made a guest appearance on the show but later became a regular character. The character appeared between Seasons 26 and 29. The series, on the other hand, has aired more than 8,000 episodes since its premiere on January 17, 1988.

Johnny Ruffo became popular for his appearances in many reality shows

Johnny Ruffo was popular for being featured in multiple reality shows, including The X Factor Australia, as per Deadline.

The official website of the show states that he pursued his career as a singеr since he was 10 years old. He first appeared on the show in 2011, and although he reached the finals, he emerged as the runner-up.

In 2012, he released his first single, On Top, and it reached the top of the charts. He released a few more singles, like Take It Home, Untouchable, White Christmas, Let's Get Lost, and more.

In 2012, Johnny Ruffo started his acting career by making a guest appearance in an episode of Better Homes and Gardens. He took part in two other reality shows, The Price is Right and Dancing with the Stars.