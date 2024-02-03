Who is Jwana Karim? Meet the new cast member of Dubai Bling season 3 

A trailer for Dubai Bling season 3, posted on February 1, 2024, to the Netflix MENA Instagram account, confirmed the renewal of the new season. The previous cast members from seasons 1 and 2, including Mona Kattan, her husband Hassan Elamin, Ebraheem Al Samadi, Loujain ‘LJ’ Adada, Safa Siddiqui, her husband Fahad, DJ Bliss, Danya Mohammed, Farhana Bodi, and Zeina Khoury, will be returning for the new season.

Following the departure of cast members Lojain Omran, Kris, and Brianna Fade, the new season confirmed the presence of new faces, Mahira Abdeaziz and Jwana Karim. In the short teaser, Jwana can be seen all glammed up for her red-carpet moment as the new Dubai Bling star.

As per her Instagram bio, Jwana Karim is an Iraqi singer who is also an entrepreneur. Currently living in Dubai, she is a "luxury, fashion, events, lifestyle connoisseur."

New Dubai Bling season 3 cast member Jwana Karim is best known for her hit song, Kol Al Hala

The 47-year-old Iraqi singer and actress Jwana is joining the season of the hit reality television series, Dubai Bling. On January 30, 2024, the upcoming season renewal was announced by Netflix for their 2024 Arabic Lineup.

An Instagram reel, teasing the upcoming season, was posted on Jwana's official account. She captioned the post:

"Let’s do it … What do you think guys?"

Jwana Karim is mostly known for her famous song, Kol Al Hala, and has appeared in a series called Sultana and Riches of the Desert, as per Cosmopolitan. On Instagram, she has a following of 4.2 million, and is usually seen posting about vacations, travel, luxurious outfits, and dinners with A-list celebrities.

Karim frequently attends red carpet events, which has seemingly introduced her to several Hollywood stars such as Kendall Jenner and Travis Scott. She has also met Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who serves as the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, as well as the ruler of Dubai,

Jwana also regularly posts glimpses from her personal and professional life.

On Christmas last year, she posted a picture of her standing in front of what looked like a private jet.

On November 20, 2023, she posted a video of her birthday celebration and thanked the founder and owner of RSG Group of Companies, Abu Sabah in the caption for a great birthday surprise:

"The most beautiful gift ever from brother Abu Sabah. So happy to be around with people you love."

The Dubai Bling star also occasionally posts about her family members. Jwana is a mother to her daughter, Celine, whom she shares with her ex-husband. As she keeps her dating life private, there is no information available regarding her current or past relationships.

The socialite used to live in Lebanon and now resides in Dubai. Having old connections in the acting and fashion industry, she is friends with other famous reality stars such as her fellow cast members Farhana Bodi and Mona Kattan.

Dubai Bling fans are interested to know more about Jwana Karim and are waiting for what season 3 has in store for them.

Meanwhile, viewers can watch previous seasons of Dubai Bling that are available to watch on Netflix.