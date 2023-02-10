Who is Katherine Norland? Dhar Mann studios location explored amid raging actors strike drama

American actress Katherine Norland recently addressed the controversy surrounding Dhar Mann Studios. Norland, who has been associated with the YouTuber for a long time, took to social media to stand with the production company.

YouTube star Dhar Mann has been in the middle of a controversy ever since his actors went on strike and accused his company of underpaying them. Several actors also said that they failed to contact Mann for meetings and were fired from their jobs without proper explanation.

In the wake of the controversy, Norland shared a video on YouTube defending Dhar Mann. She said that although she might get hate from the protestors for her stance, she cannot agree with the complaints because “that’s not true.”

“I cannot stay silent and watch this studio and this beautiful platform that has made a difference for so many people get thrown under the bus and have everyone assuming that we all feel that way because we don’t, I don’t and many actors don't.”

Norland said she started working with the company in the first couple of months after their launch and has been associated with the channel for over three years. She said that her experience gave her the chance to witness how Mann and his company “treat people” and that it was “99% positive.”

“I had never had them not pay me, I had never had them not listen to my concerns about safety… If there was ever an error in the paycheck for whatever reason I would email and they would immediately rectify it.”

Norland went on to say that the fans are “misconstruing” by believing that the actors are not receiving their “minimal wage” by working for the channel.

“That’s just not true.”

The actress also mentioned that Mann has given her a raise every year and that they do it if actors request it “in an appropriate manner.” She also claimed that the studio pays actors 2-3 days after the production wraps, unlike many other companies who make employees wait for their paychecks.

Norland continued:

“From the bottom of my heart I feel Dhar Mann Studios is a great place to work and I am not being paid to say this… not even Dhar Mann knows that I am making this video.”

She also said that she was “grieved and tormented” to see the accusations and speculations against the company and felt that it was her “duty” to share the “positive experiences.”

Katherine Norland’s video comes after the production company issued an official statement against the allegations and said that the company believes it pays actors “competitively compared to peers.”

The studio also clarified that their compensation is $18 per hour for extras and $33-44 per hour for speaking role actors.

Katherine Norland hosts a series titled 3 Questions and Answers with Kat

Katherine Norland is a filmmaker, poet, and author, best known for her appearances in YouTube videos from Dhar Mann Studios.

She was born on October 22, 1973, in St. Peter, New York. Norland began her career as a content creator by uploading reels and vlogs where she provided life advice and narrated her poems. She also uploaded videos from her acting auditions and behind-the-scenes footage of her projects.

Norland often made motivational videos and shared commentary on social subjects. She started appearing in Dhar Mann videos in 2020 and is currently one of the most recognized faces on the channel. That same year, Norland also released her first short film, Spare Change.

Katherine Norland is also the host of a series titled 3 Questions and Answers with Kat. On the show, she is often seen asking three questions to her fellow YouTube actors like Colin A. Borden, Riki Yvette Westmoreland, Carlos Chavez, Shaunte Massard, and Madhulika Krishnan.

Norah Norland has appeared in a number of television shows and films, including The Pendant, Lottopalooza, What If a Woman, and The Other Side of the Nebula.

Dhar Mann Studios is in California

Dhar Mann Studios is located in California

Dhar Mann Studios was founded in 2018. According to its official website, the video production company is based in “sunny Southern California near the Burbank Airport.”

The company currently has three studios, which are home to all of their production sets, including a school, restaurant, hospital, courtroom, and airplane, among other settings.

The production house reportedly has a team of over 80 people, including screenwriters, producers, directors, shooters, and editors, among others.

