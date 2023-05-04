Who is Kim Min-ah? All K-dramas NCT Jungwoo's sister has featured in

On May 4, 2023, after the many speculations raised by media outlets stating that the singer-actor Kim Min-ah is the elder sister of NCT's Jungwoo, the agencies of both celebrities confirmed the legitimacy of the same. Following the reveal of the Jungwoo's sister, fans have been freaking out over the same, given that both the siblings are quite famous in their own fields.

After the curiosity that grew in fans upon hearing the news, they naturally dug up information to learn more about Kim Min-ah. While she's been occasionally active as a singer under the stage name Haru, Min-ah has popped up in several K-dramas throughout her career. Though she hasn't worked in any series recently, her features were quite heavy between the years 2019 and 2020.

After making her singing debut in 2015 with the single On Such a Good Day, she also showed up in other variety shows as a singer. Many can spot her on KBS Joy's Love Interaction and as a contestant in Mnet's survival show I Can See Your Voice 10 under the name Gimpo Liu Yifei. Additionally, as an actor, she also identifies under the name Kim Seo-an.

From rom-coms to thrillers: All 6 K-dramas that NCT Jungwoo's sister, Kim Min-ah, has featured in

1) Love Vlog

The short 2019 K-drama, Love Vlog, holds Kim Min-ah as its lead alongside the other main character played by Kang Yul and Choi Kyung-hoo. Playing the role of Jeong Mi-so, the story of Love Vlog revolves around the life of three youngsters whose friendship grows entangled in a love triangle. The miniseries marks Min-ah's first feature in K-dramas.

2) Ghost VRos

Shifting genres in her feature, the next K-drama in which Kim Min-ah appeared is Ghost VRos, starring other actors including One, Kim Woo-seok, and Jang Sung-yoon. The show tells the story of the employees of a startup embarking on a career in ghost exorcism with the help of VR equipment. Mixing genres of comedy, mystery, thriller, and supernatural elements, it promises to be quite an entertaining watch.

3) Miss Independent Ji-eun 2

Showing up again in a supportive role is Kim Min-ah in the second season of a romantic-comedy Miss Independent Ji-eun. The sixteen episodes of the show take the audience through Ji-eun's university life, which comes with new love prospects and inevitable struggles. Jungwoo's sister plays the supportive character of Mina, making it the actor's proper acting debut.

4) Ending Again

In the 2020 K-drama Ending Again, Kim Min-ah comes in bearing a supporting character, as the female lead Chan In-young's friend, So Hye-go. The show revolves around In-young's dream life as the marketing intern at Levan Art Music with a strong eight-year-old relationship with her boyfriend. However, the plot develops as the trajectory of her life changes following her break up when her boyfriend leaves abroad to pursue his dreams.

5) The World of My 17

Coming in as the main character Oh Na-Ri's classmate, Kim Min-ah takes up yet another supportive role in the sitcom-romance show The World of 17. The story revolves around the life of several seventeen-year-old high school students, whose friendship grows significantly as they spend more time with each other. The show aims to showcase the different kinds of teenagers, their relationships, struggles, etc.

6) Someway

The last on the list of Kim Min-ah's filmography is her feature in Someway, another romance series. The miniseries talks about the love story budding between four men and women and explores how their story unfolds. Taking up the main role of Hyun Jae-hee in Someway, the actress plays alongside other states, including Jung Hyo-jun, Choi Min-kyu, and Park E-hyun.

With quite a remarkable set of K-dramas stacked up in Kim Min-ah's filmography, fans have been impressed by the same. As the two, NCT's Jungwoo and her sister, move forward in their career, fans hope to see onscreen interactions between the two and more K-dramas from the latter.

