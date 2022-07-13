Who is Kira Chan? 13-year-old girl wins Dancing with Myself week 7

Tonight on Dancing with Myself, 13-year-old student Kira Chan was adjudged the winner, and she won a cash prize of $25,000 after impressing the audience with her performance on the song Electricity.

Kira impressed the judges with her moonwalk and was not at risk of being eliminated in any challenge.

Dancing with Myself winner Kira Chan has won several titles and awards related to dance

Kira is a trained dancer who has been competing in dance competitions since she was 7. She is currently training at Elements Dance Space in several forms of dance.

She has won many titles in the same field, such as the Hollywood Vibe National Dancer of the Year and the 2019 Countdown Competition National Champion. She has scholarships from many institutes and companies, including Radix, Nuvo, 24 Seven Dance, Jump, Kaos, and Monsters Dance Convention.

Kira has also performed in home games for NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers and worked alongside Pink at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. She has worked for Netflix, Nike, and NBS in the past and is a big fan of Jazz Funk and Hip-Hop dance.

She is also interested in fashion, design, baking, traveling, and eating delicious food. Kira told the Dancing with Myself audience tonight,

"Even though small, I can do anything."

The Monterey Park native plans to spend her prize money on shopping, just like any other teenager, but also wants to save most of the money to go to college and open her own business.

What happened tonight on Dancing with Myself?

Contestants who performed tonight on Dancing with Myself were:

Jeremy-Construction Worker-33

Travasha-Flight Attendant-33

Rishi-Doctor-30

Katrina- Fitness Instructor-30

Allison-Hair Model-39

Dylon-NFL Cheerleader-30

Jaeden-Digital Marketer-21

Kira-Student-13

Morgan H.-Student-22

Tyler - Food Delivery-Driver

Morgan G-Student-29

Chase-Student and Chess Wiz-9

Tonight on Dancing with Myself Round One, All Eyes On You, Liza Koshy taught the contestants the dance routine on the song Toxic. Travasha, Katrina, Jeremy, and Allison were at risk of getting eliminated in the round. The creators decided to save Katrina and Jeremy, eliminating Allison and Travasha.

In round two, the Freestyle Dance Battle, the contestants competed against each other by dancing to the song Party Rock. The competing contestants were:

Katrina and Chase

Morgan H and Tyler

Jeremy and Morgan G

Rishi and Kira,

Jaedyn and Dylon

The contestants at risk were Morgan G, Rishi, Jeremy, Katrina, and Jaedyn. The creators decided to save Morgan G, Rishi, and Jeremy, eventually eliminating Katrina and Jaedyn.

For Round three, Nathan Chan taught his icy cool dance on the song Light Switch. The bottom row lost the round with four contestants: Chase, Tyler, Rishi, and Jeremy. Rishi and Jeremy were eliminated from the round.

Shakira and Nick Jonas taught the contestants how to dance to the song Push It in the collaboration dance round. The teams divided by the host were:

Chase and Kira

Morgan H and Morgan G

Dylon and Tyler

The audience saved Kira and Chase, while the creators saved Tyler and Dylon. Morgan H and Morgan G were eliminated from the round.

In Round 5, The Shake Up, the final four danced to the 1980s song My Sharona. The audience saved Kira and Tyler and sent home Chase and Dylon. For the final round, Kira and Tyler presented their dance to the song Electricity. Kira beat 22-year-old food delivery driver Tyler.

Dancing with Myself airs every Tuesday on NBC at 10 pm ET.

