Who is Kristin "Zanc" Zancanelli? Meet The Ultimatum: Queer Love star Lexi Goldberg's new girlfriend

The Ultimatum: Queer Love star Lexi Goldberg recently introduced her new girlfriend, photographer Kristin "Zanc" Zancanelli, by "hard launching" the latter on her Instagram story. Soon after the series' episodes aired, Lexi shared the news with her fans on June 8.

In an interview with Netflix Tudum, Lexi Goldberg revealed that she is now dating someone who brings her the same love and happiness she felt with her previous partner, Mal. She said:

"I found somebody that gives me all of the love and happiness I felt with Mal, mixed with an intimacy that we’re exploring.”

Lexi Goldberg and Rae got engaged during The Ultimatum: Queer Love season finale, promising to spend their lives together. However, the fairytale didn't last long.

How did Lexi Goldberg meet her current beau Kristin "Zanc" Zancanelli?

Kristin "Zanc" Zancanelli is a talented photographer who offers various services such as photography, creative direction, social media direction, and videography to many prominent clients such as Baywatchers, Nikita Dragun, and others.

During a TikTok live session, Lexi Goldberg shared more details about her new love interest. She described Kristin as a highly talented photographer who has worked with major artists and celebrities like Bella Thorne.

Lexi couldn't seem to contain her happiness and stated that she was "just so overwhelmingly happy" with her new special someone:

“This person loves me so fairly and so truly. Her name is Zanc. She is a talented as hell photographer [who has] shot every major artist, every celebrity.”

Lexi Goldberg and Kristin Zancanelli's love story took off while the former was reportedly going through one of the hardest months of her life. Kristin, initially known as Lexi's best friend, did a photoshoot of the latter in her reunion dress. Speaking about the experience in an Instagram post, Lexi recalled:

"I’ve never felt comfortable in front of the camera, let alone joyous in front of one. It’s so incredibly amazing to see the smile that this woman put on my face even as a friend in some of my darkest moments. I feel overwhelmed by how I see myself through her lens, how clearly happy she made me, and how she put me at ease."

She further added:

"Flash forward to today, this woman has taken absolutely every inch of space my heart has to give. She’s made me more comfortable in my own skin, in my own body, in my own sexuality, in whatever I want to wear. I feel every day the way I look in this picture: happy."

What happened between Lexi and Rae?

Lexi and Rae were the only couples still together by the time of The Ultimatum: Queer Love reunion, aside from Aussie and Sam.

However, the shocking news of their breakup, as seen at the end of the episode, took everyone by surprise. In an interview with Netflix, Rae explained that their lifestyles had started to diverge, leading them to mutually decide that their relationship was no longer sustainable.

Lexi Goldberg later shared that their engagement had experienced both highs and lows. Despite their efforts, they couldn't find a resolution, and both then decided that it was time to move on.

To know more about what happened with other couples on The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 1, stream it on Netflix.

