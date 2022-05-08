Who is Larry Gilman? All about Donna Mills' partner as TV icon opens up about motherhood

American actress Donna Mills opened up about experiencing motherhood at the peak of her career in the entertainment industry.

While talking to People Magazine, the 81-year-old star, famed for playing Abby Fairgate on Knots Landing, discussed her journey in Hollywood and becoming a mother in her 50s.

Opening up, Donna Mills said that her life, which had earlier been focused on her career, changed after she adopted her daughter Chloe, who has now turned 27.

"I was very concentrated on my career, but at a certain point, I realized there was something missing — it was a child. So I went after it. I adopted her when she was four days old. By that time, I was 54 and people said, 'You're going to be so old [to] have a little toddler running around.' I never felt that. I never felt older than the other mothers who were probably in their 20s."

Donna Mills encouraged others to consider raising a kid later in life.

"If you want to give to your career, I say having a child later in life is better than having a child early."

Mills said she and her daughter are still very close despite the time. The Secret Storm actress revealed that she and Chloe talk every day and see each other at least once a week.

Donna Mills took an 18-year hiatus from the business to be with her daughter to raise her daughter on her own. Although she admitted that she did work in the initial years, things changed once Chloe grew up.

"But then when she started school, I wasn't going to go out of town for two months at a time. And I didn't become a mother to give her to a nanny."

Donna Mills raised her now 27-year-old daughter with longtime partner Larry Gilman.

All about Donna Mills' partner Larry Gilman

Born on April 3, 1950, Larry Gilman is a native of New York, USA. The 72-year-old is an experienced actor and producer who has appeared in a number of television shows and films.

Having starred in television series such as The Texas Ranger and Secrets, Gilman has also featured in movies such as The Terror Within II, Cool Runnings, Columbo: Murder With Too Many Notes, and The Woman in Red.

Larry's full-time job as a communications consultant with CommCore Inc. is with Fortune 500 organizations and startups. He has 27 years of expertise and has taught over 800 courses to over 10,000 individuals.

Gilman has vast expertise working with hospitals, managed care organizations, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms. He has also worked in technology, telecommunications, public relations, public affairs, venture finance, and entertainment.

Larry Gilman has prepared clients (CEOs and senior management) for IPOs, media, and analyst/investor presentations in finance. The US Government, General Motors, AT&T, Sprint, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, eBay, Qualcomm, Coca-Cola, Nokia, Chiron Pharmaceuticals, UPS, Zurich, and several government agencies are his clients.

Larry Gilman @gilman_l Enjoying my regular once every 6 month's cigar with Donna & friends Enjoying my regular once every 6 month's cigar with Donna & friends https://t.co/FlFQyh86rJ

Larry is part of The Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. He is a founding member of the Actors Institute in Los Angeles.

Gilman also owns Homeward Productions, a production firm dedicated to creating works of art in theatre, education, television, and cinema. Its purpose is to urge people to be active, expand, and enhance their humanity in this world.

