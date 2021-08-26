Who is Lizzo's baby daddy? Pregnancy rumors debunked as Chris Evans speculation runs wild

American singer Lizzo has continued to make the news due to her pregnancy rumors over the past few weeks. Earlier this month, the rapper posted a TikTok video claiming to be pregnant with Chris Evans’ child.

Fans of the singer are well-aware of her online camaraderie with the Captain America actor. The viral pregnancy video turned out to be part of the same fun banter. In the video, Lizzo hilariously cradled her belly while revealing she is expecting a “Little America”:

“This is something that I’ve been really trying to keep personal and private between me and the father of my child, but since we’re airing out all the rumors today, I’ve been sucking in. We’re gonna have a little America!”

Fans went into a frenzy after Chris Evans humorously responded to the TikTok video by texting Lizzo on Instagram:

"Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy my mother will be so happy lol. Just promise me no gender reveal parties lol."

A few weeks after the funny exchange, the Good as Hell singer left fans confused about her pregnancy status once again. On August 24, Lizzo posted a fresh TikTok video sporting a large baby bump.

The singer caressed her belly as titular lines from her latest single Rumors played in the background. Following the new video, one TikTok user blended Chris Evans and Lizzo’s face to discover the look of their fictional child.

The latter left the internet abuzz once again after creating a duet using a fan video regarding the look of her child with the MCU star.

Meanwhile, Lizzo also took the internet by storm after appearing on a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live with guest host Niall Horan.

Fans of the singers were left overwhelmed with their on-air chemistry and started rooting for their friendship.

Twitter reacts to Lizzo’s pregnancy rumors and flirty Niall Horan interview

American singer, songwriter and rapper, Lizzo (Image via Getty Images)

Lizzo and Chris Evans have been making headlines since saying they are expecting a child together. However, the rumors are only part of the pair’s hilarious online banter.

Earlier this year, the Juice hitmaker struck up a friendship with the Defending Jacob actor after sliding into his DMs in a drunken state. Their fun chemistry began after the latter responded to the message in April:

"No shame in a Drunk DM. God knows I've done worse on this app lol"

The funny exchange later blossomed into a wholesome friendship. It also led to the creation of the ongoing pregnancy joke between Lizzo and Evans.

More recently, fans of the Truth Hurts artist were left confused after she posted another series of pregnancy clips on her TikTok.

While the majority immediately understood the humorous nature of the videos, several users took to Twitter to express their doubts regarding the situation:

However, some fans debunked the rumors and pointed out that the singer “used a bowl” to create a fake baby bump. They also continued to appreciate the fun interactions between Lizzo and Evans:

The singer herself addressed her latest TikToks about the Avengers star during an appearance on the Sprout Podcast. She said:

“Chris is like, very cool. I’m so glad he has a great sense of humor because anyone else probably would have been so annoyed by me by now. The fact that I keep making Tiktoks about it, so he’s probably like, damn, okay, they know, but you know this is incredible.”

In addition to Chris Evans, Lizzo was recently appreciated for her chemistry with Niall Horan. On Tuesday, August 24, the This Town singer appeared as a guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live to interview Lizzo about her new song.

The musicians won hearts across the internet after their fun conversation on the show. The flirtatious interview had the singers hilariously planning dates, marriage and prenups.

Fans were left convinced that the artists were “soulmates” and took to Twitter to talk about their equation:

As countless reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Lizzo will appear on another show with Niall Horan as per fan demand.

Meanwhile, she is yet to meet Chris Evans in person but has mentioned that the actor will be attending one of her shows in the days to come.

