Who is Marcus Mack from Dancing With Myself? Flight attendant starred in FOX’s Glee

NBC is all set to premiere a new dance reality show, Dancing With Myself, that will feature 12 new contestants each week. Marcus Mack will be a participant in the very first episode of the show.

Dancing With Myself is a unique competition series because it will introduce a fresh batch of contestants every week and then announce the winner in just one day. Each episode will see 12 dancers, who are mostly popular on TikTok, participate in six rounds. The audience and judges will eliminate two contestants at the end of each round. After the sixth round ends, the audience will choose their winner between the two finalists.

Marcus Mack is all set to impress the jury and audience with his dance moves on the show. The 32-year-old is a flight attendant who also has connections to the entertainment world.

Dancing With Myself contestant Marcus Mack’s career explored

Hailing from Riverdale, Illinois, Marcus Mack graduated with a degree in Communication from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in May 2012, where he also minored in Theater. In his interview with VoyageDallas, he said that he moved to Los Angeles to make it big in acting. Addressing his initial struggle to establish a career, he said:

“I was an eager and ambitious 22-year-old that wanted to 'make it' as did everyone else in the big city. What could I do to stand out? I asked myself this every day…and still do! So, I started off acting part-time and working at Best Buy full-time.”

Mack then got an opportunity to star in FOX’s hit TV series Glee as the character named Dalton Warblur. He made valuable connections on the set that landed him jobs as a backing vocalist with artists like Kelly Rowland, Faith Evans and JoJo Siwa.

With things not going exactly according to his plans, he decided to pursue a career that would still allow him to go on auditions but also bring in some extra money. So, he became a flight attendant.

Speaking about the aviation industry and its impact on his career, Mack said:

“This industry has opened a lot of doors for me that I would never imagined it would until I got the job. I now model and have been able to travel for shoots and have done NYFW. I’ve been in French magazines (Malvie).”

He continued:

“I have been to 6 of the 7 continents. It’s just endless opportunities for me and has been the last 8.5 years that I have been doing this. I have recorded and released music with local producers in Atlanta and LA.”

In 2021, he settled in Dallas to start afresh. He is still a flight attendant, and also works as a freelance model. Mack is an excellent singer and dancer who is all set to showcase his talent on Dancing With Myself.

All about Dancing With Myself Season 1 Episode 1

Alongside Marcus Mack, 11 more dancers will appear on Dancing With Myself Season 1 Episode 1, which will air on Tuesday, May 31, on NBC at 10.00 PM ET. The contestants will showcase their dancing skills from their respective pods, hoping to ace the six challenges. The challenges are termed the following:

Round 1: All Eyes on You

Round 2: Freestyle Battle Round

Round 3: The Dance Along

Round 4: Duo Collabs

Round 5: The Shake-Up

Round 6: Be the Creator

The live audience will pick the winner at the end of the sixth round, and they will receive a $25,000 cash prize. Hosted by Camille Kostek, the show will be graced by three judges or creators, Nick Jonas, Shakira and Liza Koshy.

Dancing With Myself Season 1 will air new episodes for eight weeks every Tuesday on NBC.

