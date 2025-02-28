Who is Matt Sauerhoff? Wellness trainer criticizes celebrity chef Eddie Huang in video over unleashed dog 

Fitness trainer Matt Sauerhoff is currently trending online after the video of his verbal altercation with his neighbor and celebrity chef Eddie Huang went viral. On February 24, 2025, Huang posted multiple clips on his TikTok account showing the incident that had happened two days before.

In one, Eddie was seen filming himself while confronting Matt about not having his dog on a leash. It happened right after the latter’s dog reportedly ran up to the former’s Doberman, named Mr. Chow, startled them, and made them fall off the bench.

At the time, Huang and his dog were outside his apartment in the patio of the Copper Building in Murray Hill, Midtown Manhattan around 8:30 pm on February 22, 2025.

“Yes, I walk my dog without a leash. She’s walking around. Does my dog look like she’s bothering you?” Sauerhoff was heard saying.

According to People Magazine, the situation escalated after the chef took his dog inside the building, but Matt Sauerhoff began asking him who he was and reportedly demanded Eddie Huang and his canine be removed from the premise.

A follow-up video showed the wellness trainer asking the doorman who Huang was. When the latter explained that he just asked “to put his dog on a leash,” but Sauerhoff was “losing his mind,” adding, “I live here.” Matt seemingly refused to believe him.

“Get the f*ck off the private property, get the f*ck out of here!... This guy’s got a f*cking problem. This guy started with me. F*ck you! Suck a d**k, dude. F*ck off!” the celebrity trainer was heard yelling inside the lobby.

As the doorman was seen trying to mediate the situation, Matt Sauerhoff, who’s the founder and CEO of personal training establishment The LIV Method, continued with his now-viral tirade before storming off, as his unleashed dog followed him.

All you need to know about Matt Sauerhoff amid his viral feud

According to his LinkedIn bio, Matt Sauerhoff is a celebrity wellness and fitness trainer, performance coach, motivator, and life enthusiast who has been the founder and CEO of The LIV Method since January 2015. He lives in New York City.

Earlier, he was a Personal Training Sales Manager at NYHRC for nearly five years between September 2010 and January 2015. Before that, Matt Sauerhoff was IQPC’s Business Development Manager from December 2011 to May 2012, and also worked at the New York Sports Club as a personal trainer and training manager between 2006 and 2010.

The fitness guru attended Jonathan Dayton High School in Springfield, New Jersey, followed by Hunter College in New York between 2005 and 2008, from where he obtained a degree in media, marketing, and public relations.

He also pursued acting from William Esper Studio from 2007 to 2010. He is a licensed member of the United Latino Students Association. The 38-year-old has appeared on NBC’s Today Show as a fitness expert, as per the New York Post. Sauerhoff is married to Danielle Krinsky, reported Daily Mail.

More about Matt Sauerhoff’s latest controversy

In the wake of the now-viral videos where Matt Sauerhoff was seen verbally abusing Eddie Huang, the latter further recalled the incident on his Substack account on Wednesday.

“We were minding our own business sitting on a bench watching UFC Saturday night when all of a sudden, another dog ran up behind Mr. Chow surprising both of us, knocking us off the bench,” Eddie wrote.

Huang continued,

“I scrambled to my feet with the leash still in my hand, nervous about the loose dog knowing that Mr. Chow is trained to protect us. Once I had Mr. Chow calm and could assess the situation, I saw the dog’s owner about 30 feet away with a leash in his hand.”

The social media influencer and chef claimed “politely” asking Matt to leash his dog. However, the latter seemingly “kept going off on me.” Huang added that Sauerhoff reportedly returned later and mentioned holding up his gym logo on his phone to try and “intimidate” his neighbor.

“I asked [our doorman] Kosta to help me report it to management and he did it immediately. I went upstairs to my crib and researched the law about unleashed dogs in New York City. I discovered that Matt Sauerhoff was in violation of the law and I reported his unleashed dog,” Eddie mentioned in his blog.

Huang concluded his Substack post by sharing he originally considered sending a “legal letter” or getting a “restraining order” against Matt Sauerhoff. However, he eventually decided against them and would try to “settle” the matter “face-to-face” and demand an “apology.”

“Apologize, know you’re wrong, and do f*cking better Matt Sauerhoff,” Eddie Huang ended his post.

However, until Thursday, Sauerhoff, 38, hadn’t apologized to Huang, 42. The latter told New York Post that all Matt needed to do was “leash his dog, stop losing his sh*t, and apologize” and he didn’t want anything else from the guy.

The chef-cum-author, whose memoir inspired the sitcom Fresh Off the Boat, also told the outlet that he hadn’t “gotten no apology at all” even after five days, which was “disappointing.”

According to Eddin Huang’s interview with The Post, since the incident, he has heard from “several other residents” about their “not-so-great encounters” with the fitness trainer. Reportedly, the Huang’s World docuseries maker didn’t want to post the videos.

However, he decided to go along with it after reportedly being confronted Matt’s mother-in-law, Dalia Krinsky, the day after the incident. Dalia allegedly warned Huang to make “peace” by pointing out that her husband, Barry, is a “judge.”

New York City laws require all pet dogs to be leashed in public spaces, with the leash not being longer than 6 feet. As per The Post, unleashed dogs in parks, apartments, and other public places, could be reported.

