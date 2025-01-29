"The verbal abuse and emotional manipulation is insane" - Internet reacts to Rachael Kirkconnell's revelatory ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast interview 

Internet personality Rachael Kirkconnell appeared on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast on January 28, 2025, where she broke her silence on her split with TV personality, businessman, and former NCAA football player, Matt James.

Kirkconnell told Cooper that she found out that the breakup news was made public by her former boyfriend after having boarded a flight on January 16.

"Literally the plane is taking off and I see his post, and that’s it. I don’t have any service or anything for the next 12 hours, so I’m freaking out because, you know, just got broken up with, and now, a few hours later, it’s for the whole world to see and I’m still trying to process it," she stated.

Rachael shared how she was “still in total shock” which is why she “didn’t say anything” or make a “statement,” as she was “processing this just like everyone else is.” The content creator further mentioned that ahead of their split, Matt James told her:

"There were just qualities about me that he worries about having in a wife. Like at the end of the day, there are things that we aren't compatible with. And the whole accountability and saying sorry and all that was really the main thing."

In the wake of this revelation, netizens are having diverse reactions. For instance, Instagram user @kaseykroell commented on Call Her Daddy podcast’s post on the same, calling out Matt James.

“Watched the first 1.5 hours. The verbal abuse and emotional manipulation is INSANE,” the user wrote.

A netizen comments on Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James' split. (Image via Instagram)

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the social networking site X.

“My takeaway from the Rachael Kirkconnell interview was that he broke her down. He really stole her light #CHD,” a person wrote.

“Men need to leave women alone until they heal. My heart is breaking for Rachael Kirkconnell right now. I feel like I’m watching myself before I realized what I deserved,” one person wrote.

“Rachael Kirkconnell was so respectful in her ‘Call Her Daddy’ interview (even in moments that she didn’t have to be). A total class act. I can’t wait to see her find her confidence and light again because she deserves that,” wrote another.

Others continued to weigh in on X.

“The fact that Matt posted about the breakup with that ludicrous caption moments before Rachael took off on a 12-hour flight without WiFi is diabolical work,” a netizen wrote.

“Really understand Rachael Kirkconnell’s interview on ‘Call Her Daddy’ Podcast tonight on a deep level. Being on the receiving end of a partner’s narcissistic and/or avoidant behavior (let’s just call it for what it is) is horrific,” another netizen wrote.

“Watching this Rachael Kirkconnell interview on @callherdaddy and omfg Matt James is a textbook narcissist,” a user wrote.

“I haven’t seen that interview on @callherdaddy but with all the ‘other s**t’ that was involved in that relationship, I’m shocked it lasted this long,” wrote another.

So far, Matt James has not issued a response to his ex-girlfriend’s latest interview.

More about Rachael Kirkconnell’s remarks on her breakup with Matt James

On Tuesday, Rachael Kirkconnell sat down with Alex Cooper on the latter’s Call Her Daddy podcast and opened up about her split with Matt James after dating him for 4 years. The 28-year-old shared how she thought they were always on the “same page” both “privately and publicly” when it came to her relationship with the former marathon runner.

"We talked about rings, he told me a few months ago to start saving some things, picking things out. It’s probably one of the saddest things about it," she said.

Talking more about the breakup, she observed:

“I never knew ‘cause it was something wrong with me or not wrong with me. Like I keep trying to tell myself that there’s nothing wrong with me. I was like couldn’t believe it. Going to the airport, I was like, ‘What the hell is going on?’ We’re literally getting ready to take off and my phone buzz up.”

Elsewhere, Rachael Kirkconnell shared she could "barely get out of bed" in the aftermath of the breakup and confirmed her ex was "not a cheater." She also explained that after the first two years of fun, she wanted more commitment, adding, "Our third year of dating was when I started to just ask, 'Okay where is this going?'"

However, they appeared to be on the "same page" which seemed to be "confusing" now. Kirkconnell further went on to say that they were planning to get engaged/ married and talking about having kids, which seemed like "green flags," until the breakup came out of "nowhere" after a small argument "opened up a can of worms."

Rachael Kirkconnell’s interview with Alex Cooper came hours after her Monday’s interaction with TMZ at Los Angeles airport, which also marked her first public outing since the breakup. She told the publication she was “hanging in there.”

"Things will start to come out and I'll speak about it whenever I'm ready, but for now, I'm just protecting my peace," she stated.

Matt James’ former partner confirmed there was no infidelity involved in the relationship, adding, that the breakup was permanent and they had no plans to get back together.

"Definitely not. No. Yeah, we're out. We’re done," Kirkconnell noted.

Rachael Kirkconnell began dating Matt James in 2021 after winning the reality series, The Bachelor’s 25th season featuring him as the show’s first Black bachelor. They briefly broke up later that year after her images of attending a controversial antebellum plantation-themed party from 2018 emerged online.

However, they soon mended the relationship and were seemingly planning to get engaged. However, on January 16, sharing a throwback picture of them together from their first meet on the ABC show, Matt James took to Instagram and shared a post that read:

“Father God, give Rachael and I strength to mend our broken hearts. Give us peace about this decision to end our relationship that transcends worldly understanding. Shower our friends and family with kindness and love to comfort us. And remind us that our Joy comes from you, Lord.”

The post left their fans shocked while a source close to the couple told the U.S. Sun on January 16, that everyone around them was confused and was trying to get to the bottom of things, while also supporting Rachael and Matt. They also mentioned Kirkconnell being blindsided by James’ post, adding she wouldn’t have approved it, had she known.

The insider source concluded that she was the one who pulled the plug and James knew what he did, but ultimately it was her story to narrate. Matt’s breakup post came hours after he called his now-estranged girlfriend “gorgeous” under several TikTok posts, and discussed their proposal/ wedding plans. He also shared their moments spent together in London during a recent trip.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback