Who is Mayra Veronica? All about Sam Asghari's ex as she praises him over relationship with Britney Spears

Sam Asghari's former girlfriend Mayra Veronica recently praised him for his relationship and engagement with pop icon Britney Spears. In an interview with TMZ, she mentioned that the newly engaged couple hit the “jackpot” by being with each other:

“He finally hit the jackpot! She hit the jackpot too, though. He’s extremely supportive, he’s a really, really supportive guy, and after all the s**t she’s been through, that’s what she needs. I feel very happy for them.”

Mayra even attempted to shut down haters doubting Sam’s intention for being with the pop star by calling him a “sweet guy”:

“I think she’s with the right guy. Hollywood, it’s so hard to tell, but he’s such a charming, sweet guy that I really hope so for her sake. She’s been through enough.”

Sam Asghari and Mayra Veronica were together in 2015 but the duo eventually parted ways. According to TMZ, the latter shared that she relates to Britney as she was also heavily controlled by her management while dating Sam.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old proposed to Britney Spears early last week. The “Princess of Pop” flaunted a beautiful diamond ring in an Instagram video and announced her engagement to the fitness trainer.

The couple first met on the set of Britney’s Slumber Party music video and have been together for nearly five years.

Meet Sam Asghari's former girlfriend, Mayra Veronica

Mayra Veronica is an American singer, model, actress and TV personality (Image via mayraveronica/Instagram)

Mayra Veronica is an American singer, model, actress and TV personality, best known for her appearances on Spanish television. She was born to Arturo Aruca and Mayra Rodriguez on August 20, 1980 in Havana.

She left the Cuban island with her mother and immigrated to Miami when she was just five years old. Despite growing up in a financially challenged household, she managed to graduate from Florida International University with a degree in theater and psychology.

She had been passionate about the entertainment industry since childhood and has taken formal training in acting from New York’s prestigious Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute. Mayra Veronica also took ballet lessons as a child and performed as an exotic dancer at Pure Platinum in Ft. Lauderdale and Scores New York.

Mayra Veronica began her career in the industry as an anchor for local entertainment news show Miami Hoy. She also bagged roles in films like The Suitor and Pledge This! However, she started getting recognition after appearing as a host and model on Univision’s TV show alongside Don Francisco Presenta.

She became the face of Miami’s fashion scene after winning Miss Miami and Miss Hispanic America titles. She went on to be featured on popular magazine covers like FHM, Maxim, Edge, GQ, Cosmo and Shape, among others.

Mayra Veronica also worked on commercials with popular brands like Nike, L’Oreal and Coca Cola. She catapulted to fame with her modeling endeavors. Her official website became one of the most in-demand websites at the time with 4 million biweekly hits.

The 41-year-old was soon invited to tour with United Service Organizations Inc. (USO). She ended up becoming a USO spokesperson and was the first Cuban-American to ring the NASDAQ stock exchange bell in New York for the Fourth of July weekend.

The Cuban ventured into the music industry in 2007 by launching her debut album Vengo con in collaboration with award-winning music producers. Following the success of the record, Mayra Veronica appeared on the cover of Billboard in 2010 with her single If You Wanna Fly.

The model-turned singer released her second album Saint nor Sinner in 2012. The following year, her new single Ay Mama Mia peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot Dance Club Chart. The international distribution rights of the English version of the song were later acquired by Simon Cowell.

Her successful musical career earned her a display at the Hard Rock Museum Hall of Fame. She also received a nomination for Ay Mama Mia for Best Latin Dance Song of the Year at the International Dance Music Awards.

Mayra Veronica serves as the CEO of MVA Entertainment, an L.A.-based boutique firm. She is also the face of the Bettie Page clothing line. The singer also launched her own fashion brand called V by Veronica and is currently a successful entrepreneur.

She also continues her humanitarian work as a spokeswoman for the Wounded Warrior Project in association with USO and UNICEF. She even heads the Wish Upon A Star Foundation, an organization that helps child victims of domestic violence.

Mayra Veronica’s inspiring life story and journey to international stardom will reportedly be documented in a biography.

