Barbecue Showdown season 2 is set to sizzle fans' screens on May 26, 2023, only on Netflix. The show will be hosted by Michelle Buteau. This season brings together Melissa Cookston and Kevin Bludso as judges. The two remarkable individuals have made a significant impact in the world of barbecue. Barbecue Showdown features eight barbecuers from across the country, who are looking to win the whopping prize of $50,000.

Born and raised in the heart of the Mississippi Delta, Cookston has backed an impressive 7-time world barbeque champion title. She is a proud owner of the renowned Memphis BBQ Company. On the other hand, Kevin Bludso is a chef and television star, who has taken the barbeque scene by storm with his flagship restaurant, Bludso's BBQ. He has managed to expand the restaurant internationally with locations in Hollywood and even as far as Melbourne, Australia.

All about Barbecue Showdown season 2 judges: Melissa Cookston and Kevin Bludso

In addition to her accolades, Cookston is the proud owner of the renowned Memphis BBQ Company, located in Horn Lake, Mississippi. This establishment has become a go-to destination for barbeque enthusiasts, attracting visitors from far and wide. Additionally, Cookston has shared her culinary wisdom through two bestselling cookbooks: Smokin' in the Boy's Room and Smokin' Hot in the South.

Cookston's fame extends beyond her restaurant and books as she has appeared on numerous national news and talk shows. She served as a judge on season 1 of the Netflix original series, The American Barbecue Showdown. Speaking about her appearance as a judge on the upcoming show, Melissa said that it was a pleasure for her to have that opportunity.

Her discerning palate and insightful critiques made her an indispensable part of the show's success. She also lent her expertise as a judge on season four of Destination America's BBQ Pitmasters.

Melissa Cookston's commitment to nurturing young talent led her to establish the World Junior BBQ League, a nonprofit organization with a noble mission. The league aims to engage teenagers aged 14-18 in barbeque competitions, providing them with valuable life skills such as leadership, teamwork, and culinary expertise.

Kevin Bludso will also judge season 2 of the show

Bludso is a chef, television personality, and a force to be reckoned with in the barbeque scene. Bludso's journey began in 2008 when he opened Bludso's BBQ in Compton, California. From humble beginnings, his establishment has grown into an international empire, captivating the taste buds of barbeque aficionados worldwide.

Bludso's flagship restaurant, Bludso's Bar & Que, situated in Hollywood, has become a haven for barbeque enthusiasts. Beyond the United States, Bludso has expanded his empire, opening a concession stand at the LAFC soccer stadium. He even has a sprawling restaurant and bar in Melbourne, Australia, called San Antone by Bludso's BBQ in the Crown Casino.

Bludso has also left his mark on shows like Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Bong Appétit, and season 1 of The American Barbecue Showdown. Despite his bustling schedule, Bludso remains rooted in his passion for barbeque. He regularly travels both nationally and internationally, bringing his pop-up events to eager food enthusiasts.

