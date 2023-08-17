Who was Michael Parkinson married to? All about his wife and kids as iconic talk show host dies aged 88

Michael Parkinson, the English broadcaster and journalist, died at the age of 88 on August 17, 2023. He is survived by his wife Mary Parkinson, their three children, and eight grandchildren. The journalist was best known as the host of the talk show Parkinson. The show lasted for over three decades from 1971 to 2007. Michael met his wife Mary Ann in 1956, and were married for 60 years.

According to The Guardian, Michael's family released a statement on the same day saying,

"After a brief illness Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family. The family request that they are given privacy and time to grieve."

Details about Michael Parkinson's wife Mary, and their children

Michael Parkinson passed away at the age of 88 in his home in Berkshire. He leaves behind his wife Mary and three sons, Michael Jr., Andrew, and Nicholas.

Parkinson's wife Mary Anne Heneghan, whom he affectionately called 'Lady P' is a former journalist and TV presenter, although she started out as a teacher. She was born on July 16, 1936, in Doncaster United Kingdom. Mary is best known for her appearances in the 1970s magazine program Good Afternoon, which was produced by Thames Television.

Michael and Mary first met in 1956 on a top-deck bus. In 2008, Michael Parkinson told Daily Mail his first thoughts when he met her. In the broadcaster's autobiography, he wrote:

"I was covering a meeting and she was doing a keep-fit class there. She was a teacher. She was wearing a red duffel coat and thought idly came to my mind that she had a face I would never tire of looking at. She was sitting upstairs...we got off at the same stop."

The broadcaster admitted that he was a little shy and that he persuaded one of his friends to get her contact details.

In the book, Michael Parkinson also talked about the moment he knew Mary was the one for him. He wrote:

"She came to our house and ate a full Yorkshire pudding, gravy and all. 'She eats like a horse. I thought: 'She is the girl for me.'"

They had a long and happy marriage together which lasted for 60 years.

Details about Michael and Mary's three sons

Michael Perkinson with his wife Mary and their 3 sons. (Images via Getty Images & Shutterstock)

Michael Parkinson had previously admitted his inability to be a good father, telling The Express:

"The kids are more a credit to her than they are to me. I just wasn't there for them."

According to The Sun, the couple's eldest son, Michael Jr, who was born in 1960, followed in his father's footsteps towards the entertainment industry. He grew up to become a director and is married to actress Fiona Allen. In 2012, son Michael Jr. told The Express that his father was "different from how he appears on TV." He continued:

"He's a human as well, therefore he has rough edges like we all have."

The couple have a middle child named Nicholas Parkinson born in 1964. Nicholas lived 13 years of his life in Australia before moving back to Berkshire near his family. He is the "rebel" of the family as described by Michael in a 2010 Times interview. The late Parkinson had said:

"He was the guy who was out of step with everything and everybody. He can be an awkward little s*d, because he’s determined to do things his way, but I admire that too."

The couple's youngest son was born in August 1967. There is not much information available about him online as he lived his life away from the spotlight.

The family of Michael Parkinson has asked everyone for privacy at the time of their grieving.