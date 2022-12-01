Who is Michel Smith Boyd? Meet the host and luxury designer from Luxe for Less season 1

Luxe for Less, HGTV’s upcoming show will showcase some trade secrets that will help homeowners achieve a luxurious lifestyle without burning a hole in their pocket. The show will feature Michel Smith Boyd and his team of geniuses who will give houses a complete makeover.

While Michel has made a name for himself in the design industry, he said that although it wasn't his first choice since finding his passion, he hasn't looked back.

The network’s press release about the show reads:

"Luxury home designer Michel Smith Boyd, whose exquisite style graces some of the most expensive homes in the country, will share clever budget hacks to achieve high-end looks for a fraction of the cost in the new HGTV series, Luxe For Less."

It continues to say that Michel will repurpose furniture and purchase easily repairable "scratch and dent appliances" and will use savvy shopping techniques. With all this, the designer will bring upscale design to reach.

Luxe For Less will start streaming on Discovery+ every Thursday, December 1, 2022 onwards.

Meet Michel Smith Boyd, the host of Luxe for Less

The host of Luxe for Less was born and raised in Louisiana and is known for his luxurious and tailored interiors. The founder of SMITHBOYD Interiors and lifestyle brand, Michel has the ability to design luxurious yet livable spaces as he aims to create stunning and welcoming rooms.

Before finding his footing in design, the television personality and luxury designer worked in multiple industries while living in New York. He worked in fashion and in retail, took acting classes, and tried to make it as a model.

However, once he found himself in the decoration and design building, he said that there was no turning back. He enrolled in The Art Institute of Atlanta and worked with his first clients during his sophomore year.

The luxury designer has worked with many celebrities and Luxe for Less’ press release stated that Michel believes that everyone deserves luxury regardless of budget. The host knows “where to splurge and where to save.” One of the things that the designer loves to include in his process is wallpaper since he loves layering.

He said:

"It’s another tactile experience that contributes to the luxury experience and is visually stunning. Our clients have been really surprised by how it looks."

During the trailer for the upcoming HGTV show, he said that his small-town roots have taught him one simple truth, which is that everyone deserves luxury. Michel grew up in Thibodaux, Louisiana, and coming from a small town, he said that the idea of service was ingrained in him.

Michel likes to focus on the little details, including who works for him. He had a big hand in who joined the Luxe for Less season one team. As for Kai Williamson, his right-hand woman, he said that she is able to offer a different point of view.

According to Michel, Anthony Williamsons, the maker, has the capability of creating something out of nothing. The designer has always admired his fashion style and is very excited to work with him.

Joining the team is Laura Green, one of the fastest contractors in the industry. He said that she ensures that in a world of long availability and ship times, she completes projects under a six-week timeline.

Tune in on December 1, 2022 at 9 pm ET to HGTV to watch the season premiere or watch the episodes as they air on Discovery+.

