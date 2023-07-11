Who is Michelle Buteau? All about the star of Netflix’s Survival of the Thickest 

Michelle Buteau's Survival of the Thickest is the new upcoming comedy-drama series co-written by Danielle Sanchez Witzel based on the memoir by the same name. Survival of the Thickest releases on Netflix on July 13, 2023, and it will be produced by companies Lunch Bag Snail Productions and A24.

The series follows the life of Mavis Beaumont, played by Michelle Buteau, a determined woman working as an assistant fashion stylist in Manhattan. The lead character targets a lot of socio-political issues being a plus-sized African-American woman who is out to get hold of her life post-break-up.

The official synopsis of Survival of the Thickest on IMDb says,

"When a size-inclusive NYC stylist who wants to make it big in the fashion world suffers a devastating breakup, she decides to live her messy single life on her own terms. Even if her ex, her on-the-job faux pas, and her dating highs and lows threaten to take her down, nothing's going to stop her from becoming a boss bitch."

Directed by Linda Mendoza, Survival of the Thickest features Michelle Buteau as Mavis Beaumont, Tone Bell as Khalil, Tasha Smith as Marley, and Christine Horn.

All about Michelle Buteau and her role in Netflix's Survival of the Thickest

Netflix brings a binge-worthy experience with a movie adaptation of Michelle Buteau's memoir, Survival of the Thickest, on screen. Buteau plays the protagonist Mavis Beaumont in the series, living in a tiny apartment in Brooklyn and trying to rebuild her life following a messy break-up with her boyfriend Jacque, played by Taylor Selé.

The 45-year-old American stand-up comedian and actor was born on July 24, 1977, in New Jersey, U.S. She started performing in comedy shows in 2001. By the end of five years, Michelle Buteau was on Comedy Central. She subsequently appeared on Netflix's The Comedy Lineup and started hosting Late Night Whenever! for which she earned Times' recognition as:

"one of the best podcasts of 2018 so far."

In 2019 she, along with Jordan Carlos, started hosting the WNYC podcast, Adulting. Additionally, she appeared in Someone Great, Isn't It Romantic, Sell By, Always Be My Maybe, and Tales of the City. She hosted Netflix's The Circle, a reality TV show, the following year.

It was in 2020 that Buteau had a collection of personal essays published titled Survival of the Thickest. She went on to win a 2021 Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Comedy Special for her show Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia.

Buteau played the role of Bree Washington in the BET+ series First Wives Club and worked as a voice actor in Bless the Harts.

More on Michelle Buteau and her Netflix series

The trailer for the eight-episode feel-good drama was released on June 23, 2023, while the series is available on the streaming network giant for a quick addition to the 'Remind Me' list.

Miss Michelle Buteau @MichelleButeau



Survival of the Thickest only on Netflix July 13th The tease, the trailer, the poster!!! I’m undone. So so proud of this showSurvival of the Thickest only on Netflix July 13th The tease, the trailer, the poster!!! I’m undone. So so proud of this show✨Survival of the Thickest only on Netflix July 13th✨ https://t.co/XpqAgJAEHy

The upcoming series shows Mavis to have relentlessly supportive friends played by Tone Bell and Tasha Smith who are there to encourage and motivate her. The cast of the comedy series additionally features the following:

Tone Bell as Khalil

Tasha Smith as Marley

Liza Treyger as Jade

Taylor Selé as Jacque

Marouane Zotti as Luca

Anissa Felix as India

Garcelle Beauvais as Natasha Karina

Anthony Michael Lopez as Bruce

Peppermint as Peppermint

Michelle Visage as Avery

Sarah Cooper as Sydney

Allan K Washington as Trent

Watch Mavis Beaumont battle out her life as a body-positive plus-size woman in Survival of the Thickest, releasing on July 13, 2023.

