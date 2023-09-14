Who moved on in AGT tonight?

AGT season 18 is getting fiercer with each episode, and with the finale only a few days away, the contestants are almost confirmed. Episode 18 was titled Qualifiers 4 and featured 11 artists performing their best at Pasadena Civic Auditorium. In the episode description, which was released on September 12, 2023, the following was mentioned:

“Eleven performers take the stage live from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium as judging is turned over to the American audience to vote for their favourite performer to move to the final round.”

Participants included Chibi Unity, Anna Deguzman, D’Corey Johnson, Roland Abante, Kylie Frey, Freedom Singers, Mariandrea, Orlando Leyba, Puppet Simon & The Cowbelles, Shadow Ace, and Zion Clark.

The latest episode of AGT, titled Qualifiers 4 Results, was released on September 13, 2023, whose official synopsis reads:

"Two acts from the previous night's show move on to the final round of competition; starring Creator/Executive Producer Simon Cowell, alongside celebrity judges Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel; Terry Crews serves as host."

Among the acts that performed during AGT season 18 episode 18, Anna DeGuzman and Chibi Unity have been selected to enter the finale, according to the results of episode 19.

Season 18 episode 19 of American Idol (AGT) concluded with Anna DeGuzman and Chibi Unity crowned finalists

Based on the show's format, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel selected 55 acts to compete for a place in the show's finale. There were 11 acts showcased each week, of which two were chosen for the finale. So far, eight acts have been selected for the finale, including the latest episode.

The AGT judges no longer have any say in the selection of these acts, who are selected by the audience's votes only. As a result of Anna DeGuzman and Chibi Unity being selected as finalists, the performers eliminated were, D’Corey Johnson, Freedom Singers, Kylie Frey, Mariandrea, Orlando Leyba, Puppet Simon & the Cowbelles, Roland Abante, Shadow Ace, and Zion Clark.

After dance group Chibi Unity was announced to be in the finale, Simon exclaimed:

“Congratulations, you were brilliant last night. This final is getting better and better by the minute. Congratulations. You deserve it.”

Meanwhile, Howie Mandel shared his excitement about Anna DeGuzman, a magician from Los Angeles, securing a spot in the finale, saying:

“You are a trailblazer. We need more women magicians. That starts right now.”

In addition to Anna DeGuzman and Chibi Unity, six other acts are now set to compete in the finale, including Ahren Belisle, Murmuration, Adrian Stoica, Hurricane, Lavender Darcangelo, and Mzansi Youth Choir.

AGT's next episode, titled Qualifiers 5, will be released on September 19. 11 performers will compete in this episode to earn a place in the finale. The performers for the upcoming episode include 82nd Airborne Chorus, Avantgardey, Eduardo Antonio Trevino, Eseniia Mikheeva, Gabriel Henrique, Grace Good, Lachuné, Mandy Muden, Ramadhani Brothers, SangSoon Kim, and Trailer Flowers.

The results of this episode will be revealed on September 20, 2023, on NBC. Moreover, The Economic Times reports that the AGT season 18 finale will be released on September 26 and 27. The winner of the season will receive the season 18 trophy as well as $1 million in prize money.