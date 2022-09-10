Who is Mr Papers? All about Lil Kim's daughter's dad as he slams 50 Cent over comments about his child 

As the feud between 50 Cent and Lil Kim rages on, the latter’s ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Mr Papers has involved himself. 50 Cent has been endlessly taking digs at Kim on social media. Most recently, he compared the Lady Marmalade singer to an owl. Following the endless bullying online, Mr Papers took to social media, sending a message to 50 Cent and his baby mama.

Mr Papers took to his Instagram account and posted a public message to the In da Club rapper. He told 50 Cent in his Instagram story:

“@50cent keep my Daughter out ya Internet comedy.”

Mr Papers was referring to his child Royal Reign, who he shares with Lil Kim.

In another Instagram story, Mr Papers noticed how Lil Kim and Megan Thee Stallion’s song in question, the remix of Plan B, was taken down from YouTube. Mr Papers seemingly announced that the song was about him and that Lil Kim was not dissing Nicki Minaj’s family. Speaking about the same, he said in the social media post:

“Shorty made a whole song about me and YouTube took it down. God don’t like ugly ma Plan what?”

Mr Papers also uploaded a screenshot of a direct message he received from Rolling Ray, in which the latter supported Mr Paper’s retaliation toward 50 Cent. In the message, Ray said:

“It ain’t comedy when he directly disrespects your daughter. & as uh man you look weak allowing him to do just that. But u soo new York?? Do better tighten up”

Who is Mr Papers? Everything to know about Lil Kim’s former partner

Mr Papers, whose real name is Jeremy Neil, is a rapper who rose to fame in the 1990s. He was associated with Junior MAFIA, which also includes acclaimed rapper The Notorious BIG.

In recent years, the 34-year-old has gained massive traction after getting into a relationship with Lil Kim. The duo collaborated on a remix of Rihanna’s popular track Pour It Up, which was released in 2013. The couple went on to have their daughter, Royal Reign Jones Neil, who was born in 2014. She is currently eight years old.

Following the couple’s split, the parents were involved in a publicized custody battle over their daughter in 2015.

Mr Papers has expressed how he was displeased with people associating him with Lil Kim alone and never spoke about his talent as a musician. Speaking about the same, he said in a HipHopDX interview:

“Before dating Kim I was the man, and after that situation, I’m the man. Before anybody, not just particularly my baby’s moms. I don’t mean that in a bad way, but people don’t realize how hard I work. I’ve always been a hustler and made things happen. I am a man and a father, so I do whatever it takes to feed my kids.”

What did 50 Cent say about Lil Kim?

Kim and the Just A Lil Bit rapper got intertwined in a social media feud after the latter compared Kim and her daughter to an owl in a now-deleted post. He also initiated a feud between Kim and fellow rapper Nicki Minaj by claiming that Kim attacked Minaj’s family in Kim’s recent collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion in their Plan B remix.

However, Lil Kim has denied the same:

“I never said a word about anyone’s child… please feel free to listen to the song where we clearly talking about an Ex. To try and twist my words to have an excuse to take digs at my child is disgusting. I’m one of the most disrespected legends in the game but what you will not do is come for MY CHILD.”

KenBarbie™ @itsKenBarbie Lil Kim clears the noise 50 Cent started claiming she spoke on Nicki Minaj’s child. THE QUEEN HAS SPOKEN.Lil Kim clears the noise 50 Cent started claiming she spoke on Nicki Minaj’s child. THE QUEEN HAS SPOKEN. 🎯 Lil Kim clears the noise 50 Cent started claiming she spoke on Nicki Minaj’s child. https://t.co/LBiwREU6z2

Nicki Minaj had not responded to the ongoing drama at the time of writing this article.

Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar