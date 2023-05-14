Who is Nam Sang-ji? 5 must-see projects of the rising actress who announced her engagement to boyfriend of 13 years

On May 10, 2023, actress Nam Sang-ji made headlines by announcing her engagement to her boyfriend. She took to her personal Instagram account to share news that she will be tying the knot with her boyfriend of 13 years on May 14, the same day she started dating him back in 2010.

The actress stated in her caption:

"I greet you with happy news. I will be getting married on May 14 with my partner, who I have been dating since May 14, 2010. We will live happily while weathering the arks of life together. I ask that you bless us, and I will greet you soon. I hope everyone is happy on this spring day. I am always grateful."

Along with the announcement of her wedding, the actress shared stunning photos of her engagement on Instagram. In the photos, she looked gorgeous in a white lace dress with floral accents while her now-husband sported a dashing look in the pictures.

Now that Nam Sang-ji has been married and the K-media's spotlight is on her, it is the perfect excuse to revisit some of the best dramas and movies where she starred in over the years.

Bravo, My Life, Marriage Blue, The Rebel and many more projects of Nam Sang-ji

1) Marriage Blue (2013)

Nam Sang Ji made her acting debut in 2013 with the South Korean movie Marriage Blue. The romantic comedy film depicts the mishaps and misfortunes of four engaged couples during the week leading up to their weddings.

In this drama, Nam Sang-ji made her cameo as a staff employee.

2) Spirits' Homecoming (2016)

Nam Sang-ji starred in the period drama film Spirits' Homecoming in 2016, playing the role of Zhao Fei. She also appeared in its sequel titled Spirits' Homecoming: Unfinished Story. The movie was a commercial success.

Spirits' Homecoming is a powerful film that tells the story of a group of women who were forced into s*xual slavery by the Japanese army during World War II. The film centres around the experiences of one particular woman named Jung-Min, who was just a teenager when she was taken from her home and sent to a "comfort station" in China.

3) Sisters-in-Law (2017)

Sisters-in-Law follows the story of twin sisters Geum and Eun Byeol, whose relationship has been strained since childhood due to their unequal treatment by their mother. While Geum was favoured and spoiled, Eun was neglected and forced to give in to her sister's demands.

As adults, their sibling rivalry only intensified when they married into two feuding families. To make matters worse, they soon discovered that their husbands were sworn enemies. The show explores the complex web of relationships between these two families and the sisters' attempts to mediate their conflicts.

Nam Sang-ji played the role of Park Jiho in this drama, for which she gained recognition in the K-entertainment industry.

4) Rebel (2017)

Rebel (or Rebel: Thief Who Stole the People) is a South Korean historical drama series that aired in 2017. The drama is set during the reign of King Yeonsangun in the Joseon Dynasty and tells the story of Hong Gil-dong, a legendary figure who robbed the rich to give to the poor and became a symbol of hope for the oppressed masses.

The drama focuses on Gil-dong's journey as he rises from being a lowly servant's son to becoming a revolutionary hero and champion of the people. Along the way, he navigates through political dilemma, love, and betrayal as he fights for justice and equality in a society ruled by corrupt nobles and oppressive monarchs.

Nam Sang-ji played the role of Song Ga-ryung, a skilled swordswoman who works for the government agency that hunts down rebels. Her character is initially a loyal follower of the agency, but as she learns more about the corruption and injustice within the government, she begins to question her loyalty and becomes involved in the rebel movement.

5) Bravo, My Life (2022)

Bravo, My Life is a South Korean TV drama series that premiered on KBS1 on April 11, 2022. Starring Nam Sang-ji, Yang Byung-yeol, Lee Si-gang, and Cha Min-ji, the series follows the story of Seo Dong-hee, a single mother who takes on the responsibility of raising her nephew as her own son. As she navigates through her life, the series depicts her struggles and triumphs.

This is Nam Sang-ji’s lead role portraying a single mother. For her portrayal of Seo Dong-hee, the actress gained critical acclaim from the viewers.

Nam Sang-ji was even nominated for the categories Best New Actress and Excellence Award, Actress in a Daily Drama for Bravo, My Life at KBS drama awards. These are some of her best projects, and fans are excited and looking forward to more of her dramas.

