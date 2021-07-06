Who is Nannette Hammond? All about the former "Botched" star who has reportedly spent more than $500K to look like a "real-life Barbie"

Nannette Hammond, also known as the “Human Barbie Doll” from Cincinnati, is all set to appear on Lifetime’s new series “Lookalike Love.” The series will follow the lives of four individuals (and their partners), who have gone the extra mile to appear identical to their celebrity or fictional idol.

Hammond is specifically known for going under the knife several times in her life to transform herself into a Barbie lookalike. The 46-year-old has reportedly spent more than $500K on surgeries.

During her appearance in E!’s reality show “Botched,” Nannette Hammond talked about the cost of her surgeries:

"If I had to guess, I've probably spent over a million dollars to look like Miss Barbie. And it's freaking expensive, but it's well worth it. And you know what, I deserve it.”

She further opened up about the surgeries she underwent too:

"I've had my upper eyelids done, Botox in my forehead, cheek filler, chin filler, and right at the moment I have a lip implant. I've had my teeth done with veneers, and these H-cup breasts are 700 cc silicone implants."

Nannette Hammond also has hair and eyelash extensions as well as semi-permanent makeup. She also underwent regular tanning sessions until she recently decided to discontinue the process.

According to TMZ, the model is now set to undergo new procedures including labiaplasty and butt implants. The latest surgeries will reportedly cost around $90K.

Also Read: How many kids does Katie Price have? All about her children as she “bans” them from seeing her post “horrific” surgery

Who is Nannette Hammond?

Nannette Hammond is based in Cincinnati, Ohio and lives a lavish lifestyle with her husband Dave. The couple share six children. Hammond is extremely fond of Barbie dolls since childhood and underwent her first surgery in her 20s.

In 2016, Nannette Hammond told News Dog Media that she owned more than 50 Barbie dolls as a child and aspired to look identical to the fictional figures:

“I loved playing with those Barbies. Growing up, I felt shy and self-conscious about my looks and wanted to be just like the dolls.”

She also said she felt “happy and secure” after undergoing cosmetic surgeries:

“It’s worth every penny to look like this. I feel happy and secure. I want to age gracefully and when the time comes for me to have a facelift, I won’t hesitate to get one.”

In addition to her surgeries, Hammond has also customized her luxury cars in pink to fit the Barbie-like setting and compliment her looks. The mum-of-six created her Instagram page when her teen daughter wanted to open one for herself.

With more than 540K Instagram followers and a verified account, Nannette Hammond has established herself across the social media platform. She first rose to fame after being featured in Playboy Magazine’s “Playdate of the year” shoot in 2018.

Since then, Hammond has bagged several brand collaborations and made a number of TV appearances. She gained further recognition after her appearance on “Botched,” where she discussed her journey to become a Barbie lookalike in detail.

In the show, Hammond also shared that she is resistant to pain and is not afraid to undergo new procedures:

"My other post-surgery recoveries have prepared me for this procedure. My tolerance for pain is high. I don’t mind the pain”

As Nannette Hammond awaits to appear in her new show “Lookalike Love,” she continues to be open to welcoming news surgeries until she is at least 70.

Also Read: “I’m finally Korean”: British influencer Oli London labeled “racist” after undergoing surgery to identify as Korean

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Gautham Balaji