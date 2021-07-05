How many kids does Katie Price have? All about her children as she “bans” them from seeing her post “horrific” surgery 

English glamour model Katie Price recently underwent another cosmetic surgery in Turkey. The 43-year-old has gone under the knife several times in her life, including full-body liposuction and facial lifts.

However, the “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me out of Here” star was not satisfied with her latest procedure. In a recent interview, she told The Sun that she has decided to prevent her two younger children and her eldest son from seeing her post-surgery face:

“I’ve been away from my kids for three weeks which has been awful but I’ve been Facetiming them. I wouldn’t let my younger kids or Harvey see me like this though."

Katie Price is the mother of five children, Harvey (18), Junior (16), Princess (14), Jett (7) and Bunny (6).

During the interview, Price shared her feelings about the latest surgery:

“Honestly, I’ve gone to hell and back, it was horrific — ‘Oh my God I look like a monster out of a horror movie’. I just thought, ‘This is it, I’m going to die. I was terrified of looking like a freak, like that Bride of Wildenstein or a fake doll.”

She also opened up about the painful process of the surgery:

“I’ve woken up with holes and stitches all over my body. I look like I’ve got cat’s whiskers coming out of my nose and eyes. But I just want the old Katie back!”

Despite the physical strain and mental trauma, Price has not ruled out future surgeries. She is currently healing from the procedure in Turkey and has been away from her kids for the past few weeks.

Also Read: "Why would you do this?": PewDiePie reacts to Oli London's before and after surgery pics

All about Katie Price’s children and relationships

Katie rose to prominence with her modeling stints in popular British tabloids. Back then she used the pseudonym Jordan for her professional works. After appearing on the “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me out of Here” in 2004, she took part in EBU’s “Eurovision Song Contest.”

She was declared the runner-up of the competition and released her debut album, “A Whole New World,” with Peter Andre. She also launched her own reality TV series “Jordan” in 2002 and continued to reprise her appearance in sequels including the ongoing “Katie Price: My Crazy Life.”

In 2015, Katie Price won the fifteenth season of “Celebrity Big Brother.” She has also authored several books during her career including “Angel” novels that reached number one on The Sunday Times bestseller list.

Katie welcomed her first child, Harvey, with former Manchester United footballer Dwight Yorke in 2002. Price’s son was diagnosed with septo-optic dysplasia that results in partial vision loss, as well as Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Katie Price began dating Peter Andre after the “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me out of Here” show and tied the knot in 2005. A few months before, she gave birth to her first child with Andre and her second son, Junior.

Price welcomed another child with Andre, daughter Princess, in 2007. She was also expecting another child with the English singer in 2009 but unfortunately suffered a miscarriage. The same year the couple parted ways, divorcing in September.

Following the divorce Katie Price started seeing MMA fighter Alex Raid. The duo married in 2010 in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas. But the pair separated two years later in March 2012.

Price married Kieran Hayler in January 2013 after briefly dating for a year. That same year Katie welcomed her fourth child, and her first with Hayler, son Jett Hayler. In 2014, the couple had another child, daughter Bunny Hayler.

However, the marriage hit a rough patch when Katie Price accused Hayler of infidelity. Despite renewing their wedding vows three times, the couple filed for divorce in 2018. The model got engaged to Kris Boyson in 2019 but parted ways after just one month.

Katie Price is currently in a relationship with Carl Woods. The duo got engaged in April and Katie Price took to Instagram to share the news. During an appearance on “Steph’s Packed Lunch,” the mum of five revealed that she is looking forward to having a baby with her fiancé.

Also Read: “I’m finally Korean”: British influencer Oli London labeled “racist” after undergoing surgery to identify as Korean

Help Sportskeeds improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod