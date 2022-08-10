Who was Nicholas Lodge? Tributes pour in as renowned chef dies aged 60

On Wednesday, August 10, renowned cake designer and pastry chef Nicholas Lodge passed away at the age of 60. The news of his demise was confirmed by another fellow cake designer from the UK, Dawn Butler, aka Dinkydoodle, via a Facebook post.

As of now, no cause of death has been released by Lodge's family and associates.

What is known about Nicholas Lodge? Legacy explored

Chef Nicholas Lodge was renowned globally for his works and was recognized as one of the most prominent cake artists. Lodge had been one of the pioneers of pastry-making for over 35 years.

In the sugar art world, Lodge is known for his DVD tutorials, books, and other training programs. According to his official website:

"The field of sugar art has introduced him to royalty and celebrities and has transported him around the globe."

Lodge reportedly started cake-designing and pastry-making in the early 1970s. At the age of 10, he reportedly designed his first cake on the occasion of his parent's wedding anniversary.

Within a decade, he took a job in a nearby bakery as a cake decorator right after finishing his schooling. In his early 20s, the cake chef became an instructor at the Mary Ford's Cake Artistry school in Bournemouth. At the time, he was associated with the team that prepared cakes for the Royal family.

As per the claims of his website:

"Nicholas and a team of decorators were commissioned to do work for England's royal family and other celebrities. Most notably, this included one of the official wedding cakes for Lady Diana and Prince Charles in 1981. Nicholas later reproduced this royal wedding cake while the Prince and Princess of Wales toured Tokyo, Japan."

The site also mentions his role in other royal events:

"Nicholas was also commissioned to create cakes for the Queen Mother's 80th birthday and the christening of Prince Harry."

In the mid-1980s, Nicholas Lodge wrote his first cookbook involving cakes and pastries. Six years later, in 1991, Lodge moved to the USA, where he is said to have lived till his recent demise.

Within a year of his relocation, Lodge and his business partner, Scott Ewing, co-founded The International Sugar Art Collection (ISAC) and The International School of Sugar and Confectionary Arts, which dealt with teaching sugar art, along with manufacturing the tools required in the cake and pastry-making industry.

Decades prior to his demise, Lodge was inducted into the International Cake Exploration Societe (ICES) Hall of Fame. And later, in 2010, he was recognized as one of the Dessert Professional Top 10 Cake Artists and Top 10 Pastry Chefs.

Netizens react to pastry chef Nicholas Lodge's demise

Following the reports of his demise, numerous fans offered their condolences. Here's what they had to say:

Jisthee Fathmath @JistheeF RIP chef Nicholas lodge . Your sweet legacy will live on. I learned so many advanced cake decorating skills from your books . RIP chef Nicholas lodge . Your sweet legacy will live on. I learned so many advanced cake decorating skills from your books . https://t.co/tLkdZBT82E

Fee's mind and eyes are open @FeeKakes Woke up to hear that a legend in the cake game has passed away. RIEP Nicholas Lodge aka The Green Tornado Woke up to hear that a legend in the cake game has passed away. RIEP Nicholas Lodge aka The Green Tornado 💚 https://t.co/mJAikWKSiP

I'm bakEd @EdwinaProuse RIP. The Cake world is terribly saddened and shocked to hear of the passing of the much loved Nicholas Lodge. A Sugar Flower genius, a Master, a Teacher, and a sweet gentle soul. Unfortunately, I'm one of the people who will never get to meet such a wonderful person.RIP. The Cake world is terribly saddened and shocked to hear of the passing of the much loved Nicholas Lodge. A Sugar Flower genius, a Master, a Teacher, and a sweet gentle soul. Unfortunately, I'm one of the people who will never get to meet such a wonderful person.💚RIP. https://t.co/GNMlAoXEmg

Satin Ice Fondant @SatinIce We are deeply saddened on the passing of Nicholas Lodge & extend our condolences to his family. Our CEO Kevin O’Reilly first met Nick in 1991. He has been a pillar in our industry & always had our admiration for his dedication to the craft. May he forever Rest In Peace. We are deeply saddened on the passing of Nicholas Lodge & extend our condolences to his family. Our CEO Kevin O’Reilly first met Nick in 1991. He has been a pillar in our industry & always had our admiration for his dedication to the craft. May he forever Rest In Peace. 💚We are deeply saddened on the passing of Nicholas Lodge & extend our condolences to his family. Our CEO Kevin O’Reilly first met Nick in 1991. He has been a pillar in our industry & always had our admiration for his dedication to the craft. May he forever Rest In Peace.💚 https://t.co/gtH4KdQ2ze

On August 10, hundreds of tweets paid tribute to the late pastry chef and acknowledged the legacy left behind by him in the cake-making industry.

