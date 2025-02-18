Who was Paquita la del Barrio married to? All about her kids and family life as iconic Mexican singer passes away at 77

Renowned Mexican singer, songwriter, and actress Paquita la del Barrio passed away on February 17, at her home in the Badillo neighborhood of Xalapa, Veracruz, at the age of 77. The news was announced by her family via social media in the early hours of Monday.

Ad

“With profound pain and sadness, we confirm the sensible death of our beloved Paquita la del Barrio at her home in Veracruz. She was a unique and unmatched artist who left a permanent mark in the hearts of all who knew her and who enjoyed her music,” the English translation of the Spanish statement read, as reported by Variety.

Ad

The post which was accompanied by an image of Ms. Barrio further read:

“In this moment of great pain we ask respectfully that public opinion and the media give us space and understanding so her family can mourn in peace and privacy. We thank you for your understanding and respect in this difficult time. Rest in peace, your music and legacy will live forever in our hearts.”

Ad

The artist’s representative told Billboard Español that she died in her sleep from a heart attack. According to Merca 20, she had been suffering from multiple medical problems that led to frequent hospitalizations.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In 2023, she was diagnosed with pulmonary thrombosis and sciatic nerve issues. This affected her mobility and public appearances and required her to be on oxygen supplies, as reported by Variety. Earlier this year, she postponed one of her concerts citing health concerns. She reportedly also suffered from diabetes.

Paquita la del Barrio was married twice – first to Miguel Gerardo Martinez and later to the late Alfonso Martinez.

Everything you need to know about Paquita la del Barrio’s personal life

Paquita la del Barrio, whose real name is Francisca Viveros Barradas, eloped and married 44-year-old Miguel Gerardo Martinez when she was 15. This marriage lasted seven years but was filled with heartbreak and betrayal as she discovered that her husband was already married to another woman and had a family.

Ad

Paquita and Miguel shared two children, sons, Ivan Miguel (born 1968) and Javier (born 1969). Later, she tied the knot with her second husband Alfonso Martinez in 1970 that lasted for 31 years until his demise in 2001. This relationship was also marked by disappointments as she often shared in her interviews.

The couple shared three kids, twins born in December 1977 who survived for three days, and their adopted daughter (1979) Martha Elena Martinez Viveros who was Paquita’s niece.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

More about Paquita la del Barrio in the wake of her demise

As per her bio published by Variety, Paquita la del Barrio was born in Alto Lucero, Veracruz in April 1947. She began her career as a local singer in Mexico City in 1970 but soon made an impact in the male-dominated musical field called ‘ranchera.’ She released her debut album Mi Renuncita in 1988.

Soon, Barrio signed a deal with CBS Records and made iconic songs including Rata de dos Patas (“Two-Legged Rats”) and Tres Veces Te Engane (“Three Times I Cheated on You”) among others. She collaborated with Ricardo Arjona for the duet of the song, Ni Tu Ni Yo from the latter’s 2008 album, 5to Piso.

Ad

Throughout her career, Paquita la del Barrio unveiled over 30 albums, sold more than 30 million copies, and earned three Grammy nominations. She sang the Spanish version of We Are The World. She was also part of the musical duo Las Golondrinas with her sister Viola. The now-late artist received the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021 from Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The late songstress acted in telenovelas such as TelevisaUnivision’s Velo de Novia in 2003 and Amor de Barrio in 2015. As per Variety reports, Paquita was slated to play a series of shows as part of El Flaco y El Mimoso’s 2 Primos de Cuidado Tour, later this year.

In 2017, a self-titled biographical drama was released on TV. The 74 episodes show is now available on Netflix. Her fans knew her by the beloved nickname, “The Queen of the People,” as reported by Merca 20. Barrio’s last stage performance was at Palenque de Texcoco in 2023. She had an estimated net worth of $10 million as per Celebrity Net Worth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback