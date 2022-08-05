Who is Paul Seli? Meet Bachelor alum Jacqueline Trumbull’s ex-fiancé as they call off the wedding

Bachelor alum Jacqueline Trumbull recently opened up about canceling her wedding with fiancé and artist Paul Seli. Earlier this month, the former took to social media to announce that she was no longer planning to walk down the aisle with Paul and thanked her friends for their support.

Paul Seli has been an assistant professor at Duke University since 2018 and was a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard University for three years from 2015-2018. He found love with Jacquline after her stint on Arie Luyendyk's season of ABC's The Bachelor. They dated for two years, after which the West Virginia native announced she was engaged to him.

Recently, through an Instagram post, she thanked her friends and wedding guests for coming out to Portugal irrespective of her canceling the wedding. She said:

“A deep thank you to all my wonderful friends and family – and even my advisor! – for coming out to Portugal even though I chose to not get married and end my relationship. Almost all my wedding guests came out and showered me with love and support. It was an incredibly moving week. I’ll never forget the kindness of my friends during such a difficult time.”

Jacqueline Trumbull's ex-fiancé Paul Seli is involved in psychedelics research

Paul Seli has acquired outstanding education as well as awards throughout his career. He pursued a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) in Psychology from 2006-2010, after which he pursued a Master's degree and a Ph.D. in Cognitive Neuroscience from the University of Waterloo from 2010-2015.

Throughout his education at the University of Waterloo, he was awarded multiple scholarships, including the President's Scholarship (2010), Alexander Graham Bell Canada Graduate Scholarship (2010), Ontario Graduate Scholarship (2011), Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarship (2012), Michael Smith Foreign Studies Supplement (2014), and Governor General's Gold Medal (2016).

The artist is the co-founder of the Duke Center for Integrated Psychedelic Science. He is also part of the Board of Directors for the Center for Psychedelics Research at the University of Toronto and partnered with Cubed Biotech to run psychedelics research.

The Duke professor is also a North Carolina-based artist who has specialized and honed his skills in abstract and neo-expressionist art since 2002. He has recently taken the plunge into digital art, artificial intelligence, and NFTs. Based on his website,

"Paul blends his knowledge of the human mind with his passion for artistic creation, bringing about a symbiosis of his two passions."

His paintings use a variety of mediums to bring the art form to life, including oil paints, oil sticks, acrylic paints, acrylic markers, spray paints, pastels, graphite sticks, and chalk blocks.

He describes his style as follows:

"My art enables me to share the conscious and unconscious perspectives I’ve acquired through my scientific pursuit to understand the mind, and through my quest as an individual to explore and experience life to its fullest."

Jacqueline Trumbull opens up about her split from fiancé Paul Seli

In an interview with US Weekly on Thursday, Jacqueline shared the news about the cancelation of her destination wedding to Paul and said:

“I realized we had irresolvable incompatibilities. I love him and want him to find happiness with someone who is more right for him. Much of our relationship was wonderful and I will always be rooting for him on the sidelines.”

Ahead of her Instagram post, she hinted at a potential cancelation of the wedding with Paul. In another post on the media platform on August 1, 2022, she said:

“Throwback to Sintra, Portugal, where things were supposed to go differently. My life would be very different now if Sintra had gone according to plan. I’ve often found greater happiness through thwarting plans and knowing when to step off the path.”

Paul popped the question to Jacqueline in December 2021, and the latter had taken to Instagram to update viewers with the news.

Meanwhile, Seli also addressed his split with his fiancé on Instagram and said:

“When your ex calls off your wedding two weeks before and you don’t want to waste a good canvas that’s symbolic of your love for her.”

The artist has over 13K followers on Instagram and regularly puts up his art pieces for them to look at. An NFT collection inspired by his research into psychedelics, consciousness, mind wandering, memory, attention, and creativity called "The Mind At Large" is up for auction. Viewers can check out his Instagram bio for details on the same.

