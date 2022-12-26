Who are Peter and Lily Fang? Meet the parents of Kathy ahead of her show Chef Dynasty: House of Fang premiere

Chef Dynasty: House of Fang, a docuseries featuring the Fang Family, Peter, Lily Fang, and their daughter Kathy Fang, is all set to premiere on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Food Network.

Kathy and Peter will be seen cooking several authentic Chinese dishes at their beloved Fang restaurant. They will also debate about traditional and modern food menus and cooking methods over the course of the series.

Fang, located in South Francisco, is the family's second restaurant. Husband-wife duo Peter and Lily Fang opened House of Nanking (HONK) in 1988, eight years after they moved from Shanghai to San Francisco. When they arrived, they had little money and knew minimal English.

With Peter's passion for cooking and entertaining people fueling them, they worked their way up, from making ends meet by working in multiple restaurants to opening up their own.

The official synopsis of Chef Dynasty: House of Fang reads:

"Chef Kathy Fang sets out for "Chinese cuisine world domination" as she serves up mouthwatering fusion dishes that challenge everything you thought you knew about Chinese food. Through the push/pull dynamics of working alongside her father and business partner, Peter Fang, Kathy strives to expand her restaurant and brand while also honoring her family's legacy."

Peter and Lily Fang opened House of Nanking in 1988

Peter and Lily named their first restaurant, House of Nanking (HONK) to honor the latter's father, who came from Nanking, China. The restaurant is located at 919 Kearny Street in San Francisco, where Chinatown, the Financial District, and Little Italy collide, making it the perfect spot for customers to enjoy authentic Chinese dishes.

Initially, Peter and Lily served authentic Shanghainese dishes at HONK. Soon, the former, who has been called “the godfather of Chinese cuisine,” put a creative spin on his Chinese dishes to create a new menu. His cooking began to evolve as he started experimenting with traditional dishes using local ingredients that he loved.

HONK soon became popular, thanks to Peter's remarkable culinary skills and the couple's customer service.

Peter and Lily realized that their customers were standing in long queues and became hungry by the time they sat at the table. Hence, the couple started a system of taking orders from the customers themselves, rather than waiting for them to give orders.

Peter would start cooking once the customers entered the door so the couple could greet them with hot, fresh, and delicious food. This became the restaurant's signature trademark, attracting visitors from across the country alongside its famous dishes.

Word soon spread worldwide, and HONK began to appear in several well-known articles. The San Francisco Chronicle, New York Times, Conde Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, and Travel Channel are just a few names on the extensive list of restaurant features. People started coming to Peter and Lily's restaurants from all around the globe to sample the famous Chinese food made by the Godfather.

The demand was so high that in 1997, they expanded the area by putting the kitchen in the back and adding more seats in the front. HONK has been open for over three decades now, with Peter and Lily still running the business as husband and wife, aided by their daughter Kathy Fang.

Kathy, who spent most of her childhood watching her parents run HONK, developed a passion for cuisine. She grew up to be a notable chef and became the co-owner of the family's second restaurant in San Francisco, Fang, alongside her father. She also helps Lily, now 71, manage their first restaurant, which the latter and her husband have kept up and running.

In Chef Dynasty: House of Fang, viewers will witness the Fang family run their two businesses and serve customers over the course of six episodes. While Peter and Lily will vouch for traditional standards of cooking Chinese cuisine, Kathy will debate modernizing menus and the use of social media and influencers to promote the restaurant.

Don't forget to tune in to Chef Dynasty: House of Fang this Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Food Network.

