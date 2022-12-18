Who is Phillip Chbeeb? Meet SYTYCD star Makenzie Dustman's husband as the couple gets married

So You Think You Can Dance (SYTYCD) star Makenzie Dustman married fellow alum Phillip Chbeeb on Monday, December 12, 2022. Dustman shared a carousel of pictures on her social media on Saturday, giving fans a glimpse into their wedding rituals. The ceremony took place in Lake Arrowhead, California.

Phillip Cheeb is a hip-hop dancer who participated in season 5 of SYTYCD. The Texas native had no formal dance training but began dancing at the age of 16. He had previously auditioned for the show in season 3, but was eliminated in Vegas Week. He made it to the same stage the following season but had to drop out as he contracted pneumonia and was unable to compete.

Sharing the post about their wedding on Instagram, Makenzie wrote:

"12.12.22. The world stopped for a moment… & life began again…Introducing to you, officially, the Chbeeb's."

More details about the SYTYCD couple Mackenzie and Phillip's wedding

A clip from the Instagram post showed the SYTYCD couple standing opposite each other at the altar while wearing all-white ensembles during the ceremony, with snowflakes falling around them. Makenzie and Phillip were seen intently listening to the officiant, with the former holding a bouquet of flowers.

Another clip showed the couple posing for cameras and celebrating their union as they embraced each other and shared a kiss. They were also seen taking their vows in front of their officiant.

Two days prior to the wedding, Makenzie and Phillip married in a Melkite Catholic Church 10 mins from their house. In her Instagram story on Saturday, December 10, 2022, Mackenzie stated that the SYTYCD couple was following Phillip's ancestral tradition. She said:

"Phillip's papa bear was raised Melkite in Lebanon, and he and his parents and so on, were all married under this same religion, through the same intentional, sacred ceremony. For us to be able to follow in his footsteps, was the most powerful, emotional thing. Our parents and two best friends were by our sides as we did it."

Speaking about the wedding on December 12, Makenzie continued that the couple wished to celebrate their special day by being "in the snow, hibernating in the mountains with our families all in the same place." She also stated that the couple wanted their wedding to be unique and it was all the more special that her father was the officiant for the same.

Two days ago, Phillip took to Instagram to share his tribute to fellow SYTYCD alum Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who tragically died by suicide this week at the age of 40, leaving behind his wife Allison Holker and three kids.

In an emotional note that he himself had penned, Phillip wrote:

"I got married a day before Twitch died. I felt myself take a step towards becoming the man I always wanted to be, and then that man took his own life. Twitch transformed me into a better man, a man more worthy of the woman I'm now married to. He was the embodiment of 'good.'"

Phillip and Makenzie had the support of their fellow SYTYCD stars including Hokuto Konishi, Malice Miller, Paul Karmiryan, and Jasmine Mason. Some of them even took to their Instagram stories to share happy memories from the wedding.

Fellow professional dancers from SYTYCD as well as several Dancing With The Stars alum also took to the comment section of Makenzie's post to congratulate the couple. These included Hayley Erbert, Fik-Shun Stegall, Tabitha, Napoleon D'umo, and Hailee Payne, among several others.

Following the memorable celebration, Makenzie changed her last name to "Chbeeb" on Instagram.

