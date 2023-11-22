Who is Playing Count Orlok in Robert Eggers' Nosferatu remake? All to know about the actor

Get ready for an exciting journey of transformation into the iconic vampire we have grown up watching! The upcoming release of Nosferatu in 2024 reimagines the vampire movie first released in 1922. The movie promises a fresh perspective on the classic character of Count Dracula from the novel of the same name by Bram Stoker in 1897.

It has been directed under the guidance of Robert Egger, celebrated for his exceptional work like The Witch, The Lighthouse, and The Northman. He is known for his spine-chilling movies and depictions of creepy characters in the showbiz.

Bill Skarsgård, celebrated for his outstanding performances in iconic movies and his role as the clown in IT parts 1 and 2, is set to take on the role of Count Orlok in this Nosferatu remake.

Meet the star-studded ensemble: The cast of Nosferatu's thrilling remake

Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Willem Dafoe, Simon McBurney, and Ralph Ineson are joining him in this star-studded cast. With the exceptional talent of combining horror and history, this remake of Dracula - Nosferatu - by Egger will prove to be a movie worth investing time in. Keep an eye out for potential release updates in 2024.

According to reports, the making of Nosferatu seems to be following the same chaotic and artistic style seen in Eggers' earlier works.

Dig in to find out more details, especially about the actor playing Count Orlok. We will explore the movie, plot and character in depth.

Bill Skarsgård to play the Transylvanian vampire in Nosferatu remake

Bill Skarsgård took up the lead role as the main antagonist in Robert Eggers' upcoming remake of the 1922 German horror classic Nosferatu, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Bill Skarsgård was born on August 9, 1990, in Vällingby, Stockholm, Sweden. This 33-year-old actor comes from a family with strong connections to showbiz. His siblings, whom you might recognize, include Alexander Skarsgård, Gustaf Skarsgård, Valter Skarsgård, Eija Skarsgård, and Sam Skarsgård.

In the new version, Bill Skarsgård takes on the role of an ancient Transylvanian vampire who haunts a young woman, similar to the plot in 'Dracula.' But, there's a twist – in Nosferatu, the creepy story plays out in Germany during the 19th century, setting it apart from the English backdrop of 'Dracula.'

The director, Robert Eggers, aims to give the audience a new way of looking at this classic horror tale. His approach brings a fresh and unique perspective to the story.

Who is Count Orlok in Nosferatu?

In the world of Nosferatu, Count Orlok is no ordinary character. Hailing from Transylvania, he's not your typical vampire – he's known as "The Bird of Death." This bloodsucking creature has a taste for the blood of the living, and the locals believe he was brought into existence by Belial, a lieutenant demon of Satan.

Picture Orlok's eerie abode – a vast castle tucked away amidst the rugged peaks, hidden in a forgotten corner of the Carpathian Mountains. The castle, draped in shadows, has an ominous and neglected aura. Orlok isn't a solo act; he has a partnership with Knock, a housing agent. Their plan? Orlok has his eye on a house in the fictional city of Wisborg, Germany.

But beware if you're in the vicinity – locals are downright terrified of Orlok, and they steer clear once the sun sets. The atmosphere around his castle is chilling, to say the least, making it a place where fear reigns supreme after dark.

Nosferatu plot

In the fictitious German town of Wisborg in 1838, Thomas Hutter gets a job from his boss, Herr Knock, to visit a potential client. This potential client is Count Orlok, who wants to buy a house near Hutter's place. On his way there, folks at an inn get spooked just hearing Orlok's name.

Hutter arrives at a creepy castle and meets Count Orlok. During dinner, Orlok gets all weird when Hutter accidentally cuts his thumb. Orlok tries to suck the blood, but Hutter's not having it.

Hutter finds bite marks on his neck the next day but thinks it's just mosquitoes. Orlok signs house-buying papers and notices a photo of Hutter's wife, Ellen, saying she has a "lovely neck."

Hutter, reading a vampire book, starts thinking Orlok might be one. He gets scared when Orlok shows up at midnight, hides under the covers, and passes out. Back home, Ellen, in a trance, attracts attention. The doctor sees Orlok in his castle, threatening Hutter. Hutter explores Orlok's castle, finds him in a coffin, and freaks out.

Orlok loads coffins on a ship, sailors find rats in them, everyone on the ship dies, and Orlok takes control. In Wisborg, people start dying from what doctors think is a plague caused by ship rats.

Ellen reads a book that says a pure-hearted woman can defeat a vampire by distracting him with her beauty and offering her blood willingly. She decides to sacrifice herself. She invites Orlok in, pretends to be sick, and sends Hutter to get a doctor. Orlok drinks her blood, but the sunrise makes him vanish in smoke. Ellen dies in her husband's arms.

Later, Orlok's castle is wrecked, showing the aftermath of his vampire chaos.

The buzz around Nosferatu is making people excited, thinking it could be another amazing movie as Bill Skarsgård continues to be a prominent figure in the world of horror, and cinema plays the Count.

The wait for the upcoming Nosferatu is being anticipated even though the exact date is yet to be announced, but it is likely to be released in 2024.