Who is Princess Eilonwy? Everything to know about the Forgotten Disney Princess

Princess Eilonwy, a character born from Lloyd Alexander's Prydain Chronicles series, has crisscrossed the pages of novels and appeared most notably in Disney's 1985 animated film The Black Cauldron.

But despite her interesting journey, Eilonwy occupies an unusual position in the world of Disney princesses, earning her the title of "The Forgotten Disney Princess." In the mysterious world of Eilonwy, fans can see her personality, looks, and connection.

She proves that her story goes beyond the typical princess tales. Even though Eilonwy isn't part of the official Disney Princess lineup, she still holds a special place in the hearts of those who admire her unique and strong-willed nature.

Who is the forgotten Disney Princess?

Princess Eilonwy is a known enchantress (Image via Disney and Wikipedia)

Eilonwy, from the Royal House of Llyr, has some enchantress skills that have been passed down in her family for ages. Even though she's a big deal in the books and animated film, she doesn't get the credit she deserves as an official Disney Princess.

With a mix of determined fire, magic skills, and just a touch of witty sarcasm, she's got this incredible charm that sets her apart from everyone else.

Eilonwy got left out of the main Princess crew because of some unofficial rules about who can join, putting her in a group of princesses who often get overlooked next to the more famous ones.

What does Eilonwy look like?

Eilonwy's representation varies from place to place (Image via IMDb)

Eilonwy, with her gorgeous red-gold hair, stunning blue eyes, and a cool necklace featuring a silver crescent moon, is one-of-a-kind in books and cartoons. She's not your typical princess who always needs saving - Eilonwy is all about being strong, independent, and never giving up.

She's got this fiery and impulsive personality, showing off her strong-willed nature and never-give-up attitude. Along with her amazing personality traits, she's good at handling all kinds of weapons like swords, bows, and spears, proving her expertise in fights.

And on top of her killer combat skills, she's got a magical object called the "bauble" that has this mysterious vibe and gives off a mesmerizing glow whenever she tells it to.

Unlike the on-screen version that shows her with long blonde hair, the books focus more on her red-golden locks, creating a clear difference in how she looks in writing compared to on-screen.

Did Taran marry Eilonwy?

At the end of their adventures, Taran, the pig keeper's assistant, and Eilonwy end up falling for each other. Throughout the five books, their relationship grows and changes, with lots of playful teasing and unspoken feelings.

In The High King, the final book of the series, one can see how Taran's and Eilonwy's feelings for each other become obvious. Taran becomes the High King of Prydain and the last chapters are all about their coronation and wedding, sealing the deal on their relationship.

But, the thing is, this important moment comes with a catch - Eilonwy has to give up her magical powers if she wants to stick around in Prydain, kind of like how all the magical creatures have to leave for the Summer Country.

If fans want to learn more about Eilonwy's journey, they can check out Lloyd Alexander's Chronicles of Prydain series. And if one is into movies, The Black Cauldron is a visual adaptation too.

Watch it on Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu. It's also available for rent on Amazon Video.