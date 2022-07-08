Who is Quincey Williams from The Bachelorette Season 19? Miami contestant is a life coach

Returning to ABC on July 11, 2022, is the 19th season of the hit dating series The Bachelorette. Hosted by Jesse Palmer, the season will feature two leading ladies. Announced at the end of The Bachelor Season 26, the format change is exciting.

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey will be courting 32 men in the upcoming season, the charming 25-year-old Quincey Williams from Miami, Florida, being one of them.

The official synopsis for The Bachelorette Season 19 reads:

"After unwaveringly supporting each other through a devastating dual breakup in the season 26 finale of 'The Bachelor', fan favorites and fierce women Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will stand by each other's side yet again as they set out on a journey to find love."

Life coach Quincey Williams is set to take The Bachelorette Season 19 by storm

Hailing from the beach city of Miami, Florida, 25-year-old Quincey Williams is hoping to find love with either of the two leading women on the show. Williams is a life coach by profession, and has successfully accomplished his lifelong dream of becoming his own boss and traveling the world giving motivational speeches.

With unmatched energy and a unique gift for uplifting the people around him with laughter and wisdom, Williams is sure to be a charmer this season. He believes in romance, which might just score him a few extra points. It remains to be seen whether the leading ladies find his wisdom attractive or just a little over-the-top.

Looking for love, much like the other contestants, Quincey has entered the 19th season of the show looking for a genuine connection that will provide the perfect foundation for a long-lasting relationship. Only time will tell whether he is able to fulfill his wish with either Rachel or Gabby.

Quincey reportedly loves high-vibration music. He can also watch Space Jam on repeat and never get bored of it. Another thing to know about him is that, while he is a good listener, he is a bad texter.

Tune in to the 19th season of the ABC dating reality show to find out if Quincey Williams' wisdom and humor help him get the girl.

All about The Bachelorette Season 19

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia from The Bachelor Season 26 are all set to be wooed by 32 men on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette. Fans of the dating reality shows might remember the sisterhood demonstrated by the two women after they suffered heartbreak at the hands of Clayton Echard.

Announcing the new rules and format for the upcoming season, host Jesse Palmer described the women as "the two most deserving people of having a chance to find love." The ladies will have the chance to find their perfect man as 32 suitors vie for their hearts.

A production of Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, The Bachelorette Season 19 will premiere on ABC on July 11, 2022 at 8 PM ET.

