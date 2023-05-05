A self-proclaimed anti-feminist lawyer Roy Den Hollander from Manhattan allegedly posed as a FedEx employee and attempted to ambush New Jersey federal judge Esther Salas' home on July 19, 2020. He opened fire at her son Daniel Anderl, who was killed, and critically wounded her husband Mark, before fleeing the scene in a car. Salas, who was in the basement, was unharmed.

Reports state that the following day, Hollander was found in a car in Rockland, New York, of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was also confirmed as the suspect in the fatal shooting of a California men's rights attorney, Marc Angelucci, who was shot and killed in front of his house on July 11.

Hollander allegedly had a list of more than a dozen other targets for his killing spree.

48 Hours on ID revisits the shooting death of Esther Salas' son who died from bullets in an episode titled The Deliveryman Murder.

"Federal Judge Esther Salas' son is gunned down by a man delivering a package; then, 2,800 miles away, an eerily similar crime takes place and distinguished lawyer Marc Angelucci is the target; Tracy Smith investigates."

Self-proclaimed anti-feminist Manhattan lawyer Roy Den Hollander suspected in two killings

Roy Den Hollander, an anti-feminist and lawyer who opened fire at the son and husband of New Jersey federal judge Esther Salas at their doorstep, had a list of over a dozen targets for a killing spree. The list included at least three other judges.

But, 72-year-old Hollander killed himself the day after he allegedly posed as a FedEx driver for the July 19, 2020, ambush on Judge Salas' North Brunswick home, during which he fatally shot her 20-year-old son and wounded her 63-year-old husband Mark. The family was celebrating Daniel Anderl's 20th birthday at the time.

Authorities believe that the ambush on Salas' family was the result of a civil case she ruled over in 2015, which Hollander had represented. He allegedly targeted Salas for making slow progress with the lawsuit, that alleged that the exclusion of women from the military draft was unjust to men. In spring 2019, Salas sided with the lawsuit.

Furthermore, authorities in California later confirmed that earlier he may have traveled to San Bernardino and killed rival men's rights attorney Marc Angelucci on July 11. They believed that even there, Hollander posed as a deliveryman and fatally shot Angelucci on his doorstep.

According to CNN, a news release from the time said:

"On July 11, 2020, Roy Den Hollander drove his rental car to Marc Angelucci's residence where he shot and killed him. Hollander immediately fled the area in his rental car. After the murder, Den Hollander boarded a train at Union Station in Los Angeles and left California."

How did Roy Den Hollander die?

The New York Post reported on July 20, following both incidents, Roy Den Hollander was found dead in a rental Toyota Corolla on a rural road in Rockland, New York, from what law enforcement believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Along with a list of other targets, the lawyer also left behind a rambling online manifesto bashing women. An empty FedEx package addressed to Judge Salas was also discovered in the car.

According to the same report, Hollander was discovered in possession of a few items related to Salas, who was unharmed and hiding in the basement during the tragic attack at her house, and those of New York State Chief Judge Janet DiFiore.

Additionally, he had a typed document with details on about a dozen other women, including at least three other judges.

