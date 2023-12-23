"Who’s cleaning that out?": Kim Kardashian filling bathtub with hot chocolate for Elf on the Shelf game sparks mixed reactions online

Kim Kardashian, the American media personality and businesswoman showed off her latest Elf on the Shelf display on her Instagram Story Thursday, December 21, 2023.

She revealed her ultra-minimalistic bathtub filled with chocolate and the elves floating on the surface with marshmallows around them. The Elf on the Shelf is a tradition or game played by the entire family during Christmas. The rules state that the children cannot touch the Scout Elves.

It is believed that while the elves cannot speak or move around the children, they are good listeners who report the children's behavior to Santa Claus, according to Page Six. As per lore, they go back to the North Pole on Christmas Eve to help Santa prepare for the next Christmas. Netizens reacted to Kim's extravagant display on social media.

Kim Kardashian fills her bathtub with chocolate for Elf on the Shelf scene

Kim Kardashian and her family is well-known for elaborate festive decorations including her annual collection of huge Christmas trees. This year she posted a video of her bathroom showing her display for the Elf on The Shelf game on Thursday.

The media mogul posted a video on her Instagram story explaining that she went into the bathroom to find the Scout Elves lying around on their own just as tradition, as per People. However, this time the supposed magical beings had filled the bathroom with chocolate. She said in the clip,

"I walked into my bathroom and what do I see here? The elves left a mess and made Charlie and the Chocolate Factory over here. The note in the kitchen said they couldn’t find the mugs, so the hot chocolate is in the bathtub. This is crazy. This is literally Willy Wonka. Look at this. The whole tub is chocolate. 'They are wild.'"

Kim Kardashian showed around her white tiled minimalistic bathroom with many large and small marshmallows tossed inside the tub next to a few elves, who appeared to have dived. On the outside, “ELF” was written out in red, silver, and green Hershey’s Kisses with marshmallows, and candy canes, as per Hollywood Life. There was a messy display of sprinkles splattered around the scene.

At one point, she opened up the water in the tub to show her followers that the chocolate was real. The video also showed Kim Kardashian’s massive outdoor Christmas trees. It seems the mom of four, 43, has gone all out this Christmas for her children North, 10, and Chicago, 5, Saint, 8, and Psalm, 4. She shares the kids with her ex-husband Kanye West, as per Page Six.

Netizens have given their opinions about Kim Kardashian's elaborate display for the Elf on The Shelf game. Fans praised the actress while others criticized her for the wastage of food and more. Some of the reactions are given below.

Over the past few weeks, Kim Kardashian has shown off her decorations for the winter holiday via her social media.

Every morning throughout December, the media mogul brings in a pianist to play holiday tunes to help wake up her kids. Her home has been turned into a winter wonderland with a hallway filled with dozens of white-frosted Christmas trees.

However, the main display at her Hidden Hills, California home would be outdoors as she decked out nearly every tree and bush with white lights, as per People. The billionaire also showed her followers, her four children's bedroom as she showed off one room with several Christmas trees, including a Chanel-themed one.