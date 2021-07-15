Who is Sammy Kimmence? All about Dani Dyer’s boyfriend and why he has been sentenced to 3.5 years in jail 

“Love Island” alum Dani Dyer’s boyfriend, Sammy Kimmence, has been sentenced to 3.5 years in prison on charges of defrauding and scamming two senior citizens. On June 14th, 2021, Kimmence broke down in tears after the final hearing at Portsmouth Crown Court.

The 25-year-old reportedly scammed two men in their 80s and 90s, respectively, telling them he would invest their money in horse-racing. However, he ended up spending the money for his own luxurious life choices.

Kimmence was charged on four counts of fraud against Peter Martin from Hampshire, who passed away last year, involving more than $36,000 of money. He also pleaded guilty to a fifth count against Peter Haynes from Devon, with the amount totaling to $10,979 approximately.

According to court documents, Peter Haynes, a former RAF and aircraft engineer, wrote in his statement:

“All the savings I have accrued over my working life have been wiped out, my bank account shows zero, I am sick with worry.”

During the trial, prosecutor Martin mentioned that the crime was well-planned by Dani Dyer’s boyfriend:

“This is a very unpleasant fraud against two men who Mr. Kimmence deliberately targeted. He targeted them because they were old, vulnerable and somewhat isolated. This wasn’t something he migrated to, this was something he planned.”

Before taking the final call, Judge Timothy Mousel told Sammy Kimmence:

“You didn’t show any remorse immediately and I do not consider any remorse to be profound. You defrauded two men of significant sums of money, both were elderly gentlemen, neither was a wealthy man. Whilst these men trusted you, you used their money to fund your lifestyle.”

Kimmence reportedly denied all the claims before pleading guilty to all charges in April. Dani Dyer was not present at the hearing in person but reports suggest the TV star is standing by her boyfriend’s side through the tough times.

Also Read: Twitter outraged as Drake Bell is sentenced to 2 years of probation following child endangerment charges

Who is Dani Dyer’s boyfriend, Sammy Kimmence?

Sammy Kimmence is a former broker based in London. He is also a part-time footballer and previously represented Barkingside FC. He grew up in Essex, alongside Danny Dyer’s daughter and current girlfriend, Dani Dyer.

Kimmence came into the limelight after the reality TV star mentioned him as her ex-boyfriend in the fourth season of “Love Island.” Sammy reportedly started dating Dani Dyer before the latter’s appearance on the ITV2 show.

In the show, Dyer reportedly referred to Kimmence as a “cheat” and “liar.” Dani went on to win the 2018 season of “Love Island” with Jack Finchman. However, the pair broke up five months later and Dani Dyer reconciled with Kimmence.

The duo have been together ever since getting back together in 2019 and welcomed their first child, son Santiago, in January this year. Kimmence is making headlines for being sentenced to 42 months in jail for committing scams and fraud.

Kimmence reportedly committed the crime around 2016 and 2018 when he was associated with Equine Sports Limited as a “senior trader.” However, after the horse-racing and sports firm closed down, Kimmence told the elderly men that he has shifted to S&S Trading Ltd.

He continued to make false bets with his victims’ finances and used them for his own lavish lifestyle instead. During the trial, Kimmence’s attorney Craig Harris told the court:

“He was living above his means, he found himself surrounded by what he perceived to be the glitz and glamour of the city and financial services workers and they would take him out to Club 195, nightclubs, and well-regarded bar establishments. And when the time came for him to show willingness to engage in this type of frivolity, he did.”

According to the Sun, the former-broker lived together with Dani Dyer in a grand £725K mansion in Essex. However, the media personality is not involved in the case in anyway.

As per reports, Dani Dyer expected the hearing to be in her boyfriend’s favor and hence booked holiday tickets for the couple and their little son. Following the hearing, Dyer reportedly went ahead on vacation with her son.

Also Read: 5 YouTubers who broke the law and lost all their Internet fame

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod