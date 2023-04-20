Who is Satchel Clendenin? Meet Katie Maloney’s date from Vanderpump Rules season 10

Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 11 welcomed a new face on the Bravo show on Wednesday, April 19. His name was Satchel Clendenin, Katie Maloney’s date who accompanied her at Lala Kent’s birthday party. While the birthday girl approved Katie’s choice, Scheana Shay passed some harsh remarks.

Katie, on the other hand, looked happy in Satchel’s company. Speaking about him in a confessional, she said:

“It's nice hanging out with Satchel. He’s very sweet, and shows me affection, and it's just a nice change.”

She mentioned that they met while she was hanging out with her girlfriends one night. Katie added that she went out for some action but spent her time having a conversation with him.

Satchel Clendenin is an aspiring actor

Satchel Clendenin is a 26-year-old aspiring actor who is 10 years younger than Katie Maloney from Vanderpump Rules.

While he has not appeared in movies, he has done multiple short films, including The Sequence of an Adolescent Revenge, Buried, and A Bridge Between Us. His next project is Remy & Arletta.

Hailing from Los Angeles, Satchel Clendenin’s name is inspired by baseball player Satchel Paige.

In addition to acting, he also featured in music videos and worked in theater productions. Reports suggested that he even worked as a server in a restaurant. According to Bustle, he was born in Bethesda, Maryland, and used to play hockey before shifting to LA.

Going by his Instagram, the aspiring actor’s bio reads:

“No this ain't a purse, it's a satchel || Aspiring for greatness, hopeful for purpose || art account”

While not much personal information is available online, he was recently spotted in Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 11. Katie Maloney brought him with her to Lala Kent’s birthday party.

Lala Kent commented that Katie was “beaming” with Satchel, while Scheana said in a confessional:

“It’s weird seeing Katie with this mactor, shaggy dog-looking motherf**ker. I mean, he looks like he just got groomed at Vanderpump Dogs.”

To note, Katie and Scheana were not on good terms for a long time.

Are Vanderpump Rules’ Katie and Satchel still together?

In February, Katie Maloney posted on Instagram that she was single. In an interview, she mentioned that she dated a younger man in the fall of 2022, and fans assumed that he must be Satchel. She confirmed that she was not dating anyone in December.

In Vanderpump Rules, Katie mentioned that she and Satchel had been dating for some time. But she wanted to be respectful towards her ex-husband Tom Schwartz and thus kept mum. But things changed when Schwartz kissed Raquel Leviss.

For those unaware, Scheana Shay has been pushing Schwartz and Raquel to date since he finalized his divorce with Katie. But the Tom Tom co-owner didn’t make a move as he made a deal with his ex-wife that they would not date anyone from the group.

Schwartz eventually decided to make the move during Scheana Shay’s wedding in Mexico. He and Raquel made out, but nothing happened after that as Schwartz backed out once again.

Katie, on the other hand, was seen as heartbroken and decided not to talk to Schwartz. Meanwhile, Raquel hooked up with Tom Sandoval off-camera and hurt Ariana Madix, who was Sandoval’s girlfriend and the former pageant’s friend.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 will air the cheating scandal in upcoming episodes. Viewers can tune in to Bravo every Wednesday at 9:00 pm ET to watch new episodes.

Poll : 0 votes