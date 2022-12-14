Who is Scott Ziegler? Loudoun County Schools fires Superintendent for mishandling s*xual assault reports 

Loudoun County Superintendent Scott Ziegler was recently fired by the school board for mishandling s*xual assault reports. The decision was taken in response to a Grand Jury report that came in on Tuesday, December 13. The report consisted of details of Ziegler's handling of two sexual assaults committed by the same student.

Furthermore, it also mentioned that Superintendent Scott Ziegler lied about one of the assaults in 2021, which also became a key reason for his termination.

Nick Minock @NickMinock BREAKING: A Loudoun County Judge ordered the unsealing today of four indictments against two Loudoun County Public Schools employees. @7NewsDC BREAKING: A Loudoun County Judge ordered the unsealing today of four indictments against two Loudoun County Public Schools employees. @7NewsDC

The Loudoun County School board voted unanimously to fire the former Superintendent with immediate effect, which was confirmed by Wayde Byard, spokesperson for Loudoun County Public School.

The school board Chairman Jeff Morse also mentioned terminating Ziegler “without cause.” This becomes crucial in this termination as his contract states that Ziegler would be liable to receive one year of severance totaling $337,000 if he is terminated “without cause.”

“We don’t have any record of assaults occurring in our restrooms”: Scott Ziegler tried to clear his name amidst the whole mishandling fiasco

Scott Taylor 7 News I-Team @ScottTaylorTV The Scott Smith family just released this statement in connection to the indictment of LCPS Superintendent Scott Ziegler & LCPS spokesman Wayde Byard by a special grand jury in Loudoun County. @7NewsDC The Scott Smith family just released this statement in connection to the indictment of LCPS Superintendent Scott Ziegler & LCPS spokesman Wayde Byard by a special grand jury in Loudoun County. @7NewsDC https://t.co/wLDAQ70lPk

The incidents, which hold Scott Ziegler accountable for mishandling the assault reports, were first brought to light when a father came to the school board and claimed that it had covered up his daughter’s assault.

He also stated that the incident happened in a girls’ washrom, where a biological boy wearing a skirt r*ped his daughter. Shockingly, when the suspect was transferred to another school due to the charges, he again assaulted another girl.

As per the Grand Jury report, the first assault happened in June 2021, whereas the second took place in October 2021, both of which were hidden by the former Superintendent. Furthermore, when Ziegler was asked about the incidents, he claimed that the student who was held accountable for assault “does not exist,” further saying:

“We don’t have any record of assaults occurring in our restrooms.”

However, this was proved wrong as the jury found an email, dating back to May 28, 2021 when the former Superintendent alerted the school board members about the assault. Ziegler will now face misdemeanor charges of false publication, prohibited conduct, and penalizing an employee for a court appearance.

More details about Dr. Scott Ziegler explored after he was terminated from Loudoun County Public Schools

The disgraced employee had been working with Loudon County Public Schools since December 2019. However, until June 2021, he worked as an Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources and Talent Development. On June 8, 2021, he was promoted and made the Superintendent of the school.

Prior to working for LCPS, he worked for a number of other schools, like the Virginia Beach City Public Schools, where he was a teacher. Additionally, he also worked for Landstown High School in 2009, where he was an Assistant Principal.

Daily Wire @realDailyWire 14 months ago, @lukerosiak uncovered Loudoun County's coverup of sexual assaults by a skirt-wearing boy, and a top official ordered staff to ignore his claims. Tonight, the Loudoun County School Board fired superintendent Scott Ziegler after a grand jury confirmed his reporting. 14 months ago, @lukerosiak uncovered Loudoun County's coverup of sexual assaults by a skirt-wearing boy, and a top official ordered staff to ignore his claims. Tonight, the Loudoun County School Board fired superintendent Scott Ziegler after a grand jury confirmed his reporting. https://t.co/UHIXFhp3y5

After quitting his job at the school, he started working for Virginia Beach City Public Schools as an Employee Relations Specialist. He worked with the VBCPS until 2015 and later joined Portsmouth Public Schools in Portsmouth, Virginia, as the Executive Director of Human Resources.

Meanwhile, he finished his Ph.D. in school administration at Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa, Idaho, USA. Talking about his early education, Scott Ziegler attended Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy, Massachusetts, USA where he earned his bachelor’s degree in history.

Post this, he also completed his master's from the same university. After completing his initial education, Scott went on to serve in the City of Virginia Beach Police Department as a chaplain.

Poll : 0 votes