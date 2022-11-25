Who was sent home in I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here 2022? Recap and more details explored

Radio DJ Chris Moyles became the sixth celebrity to leave the jungle on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here 2022 on Thursday, November 24.

So far, Babatunde Aleshe, Boy George, Sue Cleaver, Scarlette Douglas, and Charlene White have also been voted out of the show. Also, Love Island star Olivia Attwood had to leave I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here within 24 hours of the show's premiere due to health concerns as she had anemia.

Chris had previously said that he was ready to go home initially but grew angry when his name was announced by the hosts and said:

"I’m gutted that Matt Hancock is more popular than me. What the bejeezus is going on?"

In his exit interview, Chris said that he was perhaps the only person leaving the camp with "more fear than when they went in!" In one of the tasks, Chris had developed a new fear of being in an enclosed space after having to crawl through one in a challenge.

After he had calmed down, Chris Moyles, who stayed 20 days in the jungle, shared that he had major issues with Matt on the show. In Thursday’s episode, he received only one star out of six possible and lost his spot in the finale. Moyles admitted that he was only comfortable in the radio studio and was not cut out for the jungle life.

Recap of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here season 22 episode 18

This week on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here, Moyles spoke to Hancock about his political career and the inner workings of Westminster. Hancock is currently the MP of West Suffolk.

He explained the process of cabinet reshuffling to Chris by stating how the president fires some of the ministers first and then ranks the remaining political candidates based on seniority.

The radio presenter was impressed to hear about Hancock’s work but later said:

"Fascinating talking to him, however, he has no interest in me, my life, my job. He’s a funny little fish, isn’t he?"

Moyles and other contestants of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here then performed the Savage Sorting Office Busktucker Trial in pairs. While one contestant was blindfolded and had to receive mid-shocks every 30 seconds while operating a crane, the other player had to be attached to the crane and was supposed to find the coveted golden stars amongst the mail.

Moyles was in the crane while Warner had to find the stars amongst eels, snakes, and rats. However, they were only able to find one star and Warner took responsibility for the loss. Warner later said:

"I can’t help but beat myself up a lot. I’m so hungry and I wanted to bring back good news and I can’t"

Matt Hancock, Mike Tindall, and Seann Walsh performed well and were asked to perform another task to win a fry-up for the camp the next morning.

They were able to assemble various food items and make hot dogs with several separate ingredients. The trio were also able to put a piping of "Happy Birthday Kev" on a cake, and they won the challenge.

The competition is now even more intense for the remaining contestants, who will be seen competing in the finale of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here on Sunday, November 27, on ITV1 at 9 pm ET.

