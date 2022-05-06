"Is it a life or not?" - Tony Dungy calls out Georgia's senator Raphael Warnock for abortion stance

Former NFL coach Tony Dungy recently made the news for his political reasons. Abortion rights is a hot-button issue that often dominates political news, and it often draws in people from different spectrums of life from the NFL to U.S. senators. Although the latter exclusively deals with issues related to topics on abortion, sometimes professional athletes, head coaches, and celebrities publicly offer their thoughts on the matter.

In this case, Dungy initially created some buzz with his support for a pro-fatherhood bill proposed in Florida. He followed through on the matter by taking to Twitter to criticize Georgia senator Raphael Warnock for his pro-choice stance.

Tony Dungy @TonyDungy Reverend Raphael Warnock @ReverendWarnock As a pro-choice pastor, I’ve always believed that a patient's room is way too small for a woman, her doctor, and the United States government.



I'll always fight to protect a woman's right to choose. And that will never change. As a pro-choice pastor, I’ve always believed that a patient's room is way too small for a woman, her doctor, and the United States government.I'll always fight to protect a woman's right to choose. And that will never change. It all comes down to what you believe about the organism growing inside the mother. Is it a life or not? If it is just growing tissue then your “choice” makes sense. If it’s a life then it’s obviously not OK to choose to end it. What does your Bible tell you it is? Psalm 139:16 twitter.com/reverendwarnoc… It all comes down to what you believe about the organism growing inside the mother. Is it a life or not? If it is just growing tissue then your “choice” makes sense. If it’s a life then it’s obviously not OK to choose to end it. What does your Bible tell you it is? Psalm 139:16 twitter.com/reverendwarnoc…

Politics are always a touchy subject, especially ones related to abortion rights. Dungy has not held back his beliefs and now thanks to the magic of social media, his political opinions are out in the open, alongside prominent U.S. politicians. It’s certain almost half of everyone either agrees or disagrees with any political stance, and Dungy’s latest tweet will either please people who agree with him or displease those who do not agree with him.

Tony Dungy’s NFL coaching legacy

Tony Dungy was a long-time NFL assistant coach dating as far back as 1981. In 1996, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hired Dungy to be their head coach, and he immediately brought stability to the franchise, while installing a tough defense that echoes to this day down in Tampa Bay. After five years with the Buccaneers, Dungy would go on to take a head coaching job with the Indianapolis Colts and star quarterback Peyton Manning.

With the Colts, Dungy would finally win the Super Bowl in 2006. The Super Bowl title was the first Super Bowl win for both Tony Dungy and Peyton Manning. After six years with the Colts, Dungy would retire from coaching and join NBC sports as an analyst where he continues to appear on every Sunday night during the NFL season.

Tony Dungy was known for his defensive expertise, so it came as no surpise that both the Buccaneers and the Colts had strong defenses under Dungy's tenure. Arguably, Dungy being hired by the Colts helped Manning finally overcome the hurdle of winning his first Super Bowl title.

For his head coaching career, Dungy has an overall record of 139 wins and 69 losses. His playoff record is nine wins to 10 losses with the lone Super Bowl title in 2006.

