NFL Throwback: 15 years ago Tony Dungy became first black HC to win Super Bowl

The NFL has some heavy-hitting storylines at the moment, which feature on opposite ends of the spectrum. First, there is the excitement of the upcoming Super Bowl 2022. Then, there is the severe lack of black head coaches in the league, which, has led to a class-action lawsuit being filed by free agent head coach Brian Flores.

While there is only one current black head coach in the NFL, today (February 4th) marks the 15-year anniversary since Tony Dungy was the first black head coach to win the Super Bowl.

Tony Dungy had a short career as a player in the late 70s but worked his way through the NFL as a defensive coach. He had his first stint as an NFL head coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1996 to 2001, finishing with a 54-42 record. He was, then, hired by the Indianapolis Colts. He spent seven seasons as their head coach. While Dungy was at the helm, the Colts never missed the playoffs. In 2006, Dungy and quarterback Peyton Manning took the Colts to Super Bowl XLI, defeating the Chicago Bears.

Not only was Dungy the first black head coach to win a championship, he and Bears' Lovie Smith were the first two African-American head coaches in the championship game. Dungy led the Colts from a 14-6 deficit after one quarter to win 29-17, giving Indianapolis their first Super Bowl win since 1970.

Mike Tomlin is the only black head coach to feature in two Super Bowls

Tony Dungy will forever be remembered as the first black head coach to win an NFL championship as one of the first to even coach in the championship game. Since Dungy, there have been a handful of African-American head coaches, but only two have made it to the "big game": Mike Tomlin and Jim Caldwell.

Jim Caldwell was the last black head coach in the Super Bowl, leading the Colts in a losing effort in 2010. Mike Tomlin, the only current African-American head coach, has been to two NFL championship games, one as an assistant coach with the victorious Tampa Bay Buccanneers in 2003, and another with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2008. He became the youngest head coach to win a championship.

It's no secret that the NFL has a serious lack of diversity within their head coaches circle. Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores brought it to the nation's attention when he filed a lawsuit against the NFL and several teams, namely the Miami Dolphins, New York Giants and Denver Broncos. His lawsuit alleged racism in the hiring process, as well as being bribed to tank games.

The lawsuit will surely be a long process, and other coaches are expected to join the proceedings and testify along the way. Former Browns head coach Hue Jackson claims he endured a situation similar to Flores', as the former also alleges to have been offered money to tank games.

The NFL will likely be forced to rethink the "Rooney Rule" and give more minorities opportunities to be appointed to prominent roles in and around the league. There should be many more "Tony Dungys" and "Mike Tomlins" in the NFL.

