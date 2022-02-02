"Take a flight go on vacation, I'll give you $100,000 per loss" - Brian Flores shares damning details of conversation with Dolphins owner

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores dropped a bombshell on Tuesday afternoon when news broke that he had filed a lawsuit against the NFL and several teams. The head coach, who was dismissed by the Miami Dolphins after the regular season, was said to be a candidate for multiple head coaching vacancies throughout the National Football League.

In the documents and evidence filed in the lawsuit were accusations about Miami Dolphins ownership, claiming that they offered to pay Flores $100,000 for every loss in the Dolphins 2019 season in the hopes of getting a better draft pick.

Brian Flores appeared on ESPN's "Get Up" this morning to talk about his experiences and the lack of diversity in the NFL when it comes to head coaches. Flores was asked about the explosive allegations of being potentially incentivized to win games.

"Take a flight go on vacation, I'll give you $100,000 per loss. Those are just exact words. That's not something...look I deal in truth. And I say that to the players as well. I'm going to give you good news, bad news but it's gonna be the truth it's gonna be honest."

Flores went on to shed some light on the hardships he endured growing up, saying that the game of football has done a lot for him and his family.

"And in that instance, you know, look... this game has done a lot for me a lot for me personally, and my family. And I've said this on other shows, but my parents are immigrants. I'm first generation I grew up with you know in a tough neighborhood here in Brooklyn, Brownsville where there's crime and poverty and violence. "

Brian Flores revealed that he felt that the game was being disrespected with regards to the situation in Miami, leading to some "strained relationships," which he thinks was the reason for the end of his tenure with the Dolphins.

And it was hard to make it out of there and the game of football is a reason why or a big reason why along with a lot of the great people that mentors I've had in my life. I was able to have the success that I've had, so to disrespect the game that way was something that more trust was lost, and there were certainly some some strained relationships and ultimately, I think that was to my demise." - Brian Flores on Get Up

Could allegations made by Brian Flores lead to swift action against the Miami Dolphins?

The Miami Dolphins decided to part ways with head coach Brian Flores after just three seasons, two of which he led the team to winning seasons. The former Dolphins head coach stated in his lawsuit against the National Football League, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants and Denver Broncos that he was asked to 'tank' games in the 2019 season by Miami Dolphins team owner Stephen Ross.

Flores stated that the team's owner was looking to secure better picks in the following year's draft and was willing to offer him six-figures to do so. The way in which Miami would be able to gain a better draft choice would be to lose more games resulting in a poor record which would give them a higher pick.

Probably has something to do with him firing a coach that has been wining the past two seasons in Miami. Not all teams are trying to win, we knew that, now here's proof. #Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was upset with Brian Flores for being too successful. Resented him for it.Probably has something to do with him firing a coach that has been wining the past two seasons in Miami. Not all teams are trying to win, we knew that, now here's proof.#Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was upset with Brian Flores for being too successful. Resented him for it. Probably has something to do with him firing a coach that has been wining the past two seasons in Miami. https://t.co/N2qMDRGSe5

He also accused the Dolphins of asking him to tamper with a player before he was officially a free agent in the hopes of coercing the player to sign with Miami. That quarterback is apparently none other than Tom Brady.

While an investigation is sure to play out after these serious allegations, will the Miami Dolphins be penalized for their actions? The National Football League has yet to address the accusations around tampering or payments offered for losses, but have said they denounce racism in the league.

Katherine Terrell @Kat_Terrell Brian Flores said he is very hopeful that he will coach in the NFL again, but he understands the risk of filing a lawsuit like this. "If change comes, and I never coach again and there's change, it'll be worth it," he said on Get Up. Brian Flores said he is very hopeful that he will coach in the NFL again, but he understands the risk of filing a lawsuit like this. "If change comes, and I never coach again and there's change, it'll be worth it," he said on Get Up.

If an investigation is completed and wrongdoing is found, the Miami Dolphins could be penalized with fines and/or even the loss of draft picks.

