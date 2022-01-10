Did the Dolphins make the right call firing Brian Flores? 

The Miami Dolphins surprisingly parted ways with head coach Brian Flores after three seasons. He went 24-25 in his time with Miami.

However, what gets lost in translation is how he had a record of 19-14 over the last years (2020-2021).

To place the 19 wins in perspective, only nine other NFL teams have more wins than Miami in that stretch (wins in parentheses):

In addition, four other teams have the same 19 wins that Miami had over the last two years: Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Seattle Seahawks, and Baltimore Ravens.

G.T Bobby Thompson @BThomps81 The firing of Brain Flores is a complete shock. He did a fantastic job with that team and changed the culture. Players wanted to play for him, the #Dolphins may regret this decision The firing of Brain Flores is a complete shock. He did a fantastic job with that team and changed the culture. Players wanted to play for him, the #Dolphins may regret this decision

The remaining 18 teams in the league have fewer than 19 wins. He led the Dolphins to a 10-win season back in 2020, the first double-digit winning season for the franchise since 2016.

That year, head coach Adam Gase also won 10 games and lost in the Wild Card round of the playoffs to the Steelers with a score of 30-12.

The former New England Patriots assistant coach is tied for the fifth-most wins in Dolphins history with current Dallas Cowboys offensive line coach Joe Philbin at 24.

Philbin coached Miami from 2012-2015 but was fired after Week Four of the 2015 season and was replaced by current Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell on an interim basis.

Brian Flores and his NFL coaching career

Former Miami Dolphins HC

He was hired as the 12th head coach in Dolphins history the day after helping the New England Patriots defeat the Rams by a score of 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII (he was the linebackers coach for the Patriots at that time).

Before taking the Miami head coaching position, he spent 15 years with the Patriots under head coach Bill Belichick in a variety of positions.

He was a scouting assistant and pro scout from 2004-2007, then became the special teams assistant for two years (2008-2009).

After being a special teams coach and defensive assistant in 2010 and 2011, he coached the safeties for four years (2012-2015), then the linebackers from 2016-2018. The coach was a part of six Super Bowl teams during his time in New England.

He inherited a Dolphins team that was 7-9 the year before in 2018 under Gase. Despite going 5-11 in 2019, he had a 10-win season in 2020 and a 9-win season in 2021.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate #Dolphins HC Brian Flores is out, per @AdamSchefter . This has been rumbling for the last couple weeks and it just happened. #Dolphins HC Brian Flores is out, per @AdamSchefter. This has been rumbling for the last couple weeks and it just happened.

With his sudden dismissal, he will certainly be a candidate for the current NFL head coaching openings. His resume could land him another job as early as this year.

