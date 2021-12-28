NFL insider weighs odds of Mike Tomlin remaining Steelers HC in 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to 7-7-1 after a 36-10 loss at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday. They must win out with some additional help from other matchups to sneak their way into the wildcard round. After what we saw on Sunday, the Steelers are likely to miss the playoffs for the third time in four seasons.

With two games remaining in 2021, head coach Mike Tomlin is on the verge of ending his streak of not having a single losing season in his 15 seasons at the helm for Pittsburgh.

Even if the Steelers finish the season 9-7-1 and somehow manage to make the playoffs, another early exit is imminent. Their current roster and depth chart can't hang with the likes of the Chiefs, the New England Patriots or the Indianapolis Colts. Being the first-ever 8-8-1 team in the NFL seems more up their alley, though.

While Mike Tomlin still won't have a losing season in Pittsburgh, ESPN's Steelers insider Brooke Pryor gave her input on whether or not Mike Tomlin is expected to return in 2022:

"A changing of the guard is coming in Pittsburgh, but [Mike] Tomlin is staying put. Ben Roethlisberger will likely be making his exit after 18 campaigns... general manager Kevin Colbert could follow suit if he opts not to pick up another season... But Tomlin signed a three-year extension in April."

Steelers Wire @TheSteelersWire Who is the best first-round pick of the Kevin Colbert era? steelerswire.usatoday.com/gallery/steele… Who is the best first-round pick of the Kevin Colbert era? steelerswire.usatoday.com/gallery/steele…

Ben Roethlisberger announced earlier in the season that he plans to retire after 2021, no matter how it ends for the Steelers.

An interesting takeaway is that Kevin Colbert is on a year-to-year contract, but then again, he is one of the better GMs in the NFL and could have his pick of the pot should he decide to leave. Roethlisberger will be gone, but Colbert should remain with the Steelers as long as Tomlin does.

"His coaching seat is cold" - Brooke Pryor on Mike Tomlin's job at Steelers

Before the loss to Kansas City, Pryor wrote:

"Though inconsistent at times, the Steelers are 7-6-1 (now 7-7-1) and still in contention to win the AFC North (technically, yes)... that is a testament to Tomlin's coaching ability... His coaching seat is cold."

The main idea of Pryor's statement is true. Mike Tomlin managed to keep the Steelers relevant through some rough patches — even after all hope seemed lost when Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell left town.

2021 was thought to be a 7-10 year by some, but Tomlin did what he does best and fought against adversity. His coaching staff is another issue, though.

Offensive lineman Adrian Klemm is leaving for the University of Oregon, allowing the team to find someone better suited to help the young front line. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada has been criticized for his safe, yet questionable playcalling. While Tomlin is likely to return in 2022, it would be best to refresh his supporting cast.

PFF College Football @PFF_College



16. Steelers: QB Sam Howell



18. Raiders: WR Jameson Williams



20. Ravens: CB Kaiir Elam @PFF_Eric ’s Mock Draft16. Steelers: QB Sam Howell18. Raiders: WR Jameson Williams20. Ravens: CB Kaiir Elam 📊 @PFF_Eric’s Mock Draft16. Steelers: QB Sam Howell18. Raiders: WR Jameson Williams20. Ravens: CB Kaiir Elam

If Tomlin is in fact returning, he will have a new quarterback at the helm. His future with Pittsburgh beyond 2022 and 2023 (his deal ends in 2024) will rely on how he builds this roster back up.

It'll begin with a quarterback, as neither of the current backups seem to be quality starters at this point. Pittsburgh is expected to draft one in the first round of the upcoming draft, and Tomlin must choose wisely. A poor draft could cause him and Colbert to leave as early as 2023. The offensive line, the secondary, and the run defense are other areas that need serious attention in the offseason.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #HereWeGo "This is probably one of the better coaching jobs of Mike Tomlin's career.. the Steelers are gonna have to draft a QB in the first round" ~ @danorlovsky7 "This is probably one of the better coaching jobs of Mike Tomlin's career.. the Steelers are gonna have to draft a QB in the first round" ~@danorlovsky7#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #HereWeGo https://t.co/5r8zzedM7H

Overall, the Steelers should consider themselves lucky to have a duo such as Tomlin and Colbert. Tomlin is one of the best coaches in the NFL and would be paid handsomely by any other team should he be released.

Colbert has been one of the safest GMs when it comes to transactions, but he has made a name for himself in the draft. Whenever these two eventually leave Pittsburgh, it'll be a cold day in the Steel City.

