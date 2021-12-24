Analytics show that this AFC HC is the worst in the league 

Mike Tomlin has been with the Steelers in the AFC for quite some time. Some say this is a good indicator that he's a great head coach. If he were not good, he would not have stayed around as long in the yearly AFC race as he has. Dectractors point to his routinely undisciplined players such as Le'Veon Bell, Antonio Brown, Chase Claypool, and Ben Roethlisberger at times.

However, a set of analytics ranks Mike Tomlin as the worst head coach in the AFC and even the NFL. Is this accurate? What analytics indicate this? Here's a look at everything Mike Tomlin in 2021.

Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin: Bottom of the pack in AFC and NFL 2021?

Chicago Bears v Pittsburgh Steelers

The set of analytics used is called "EdjSports." According to their website, the stats assess coaches' decisions during games. For example, it evaluates decisions to go for conversions on fourth down and whether to run or pass the ball. It uses a plethora of decision making to create its overall ranking of every head coach in the league.

Mike Tomlin @CoachTomlin Congratulations Coach Mike Smith from Hampton H.S. on your retirement. You have been an inspiration to us all. Thanks, Coach for being a beacon of excellence for over half a century. Thanks for always having time for me. Enjoy your retirement. Much love and respect, Coach. Congratulations Coach Mike Smith from Hampton H.S. on your retirement. You have been an inspiration to us all. Thanks, Coach for being a beacon of excellence for over half a century. Thanks for always having time for me. Enjoy your retirement. Much love and respect, Coach.

Using this criteria, Mike Tomlin has been ranked as the worst of the 16 AFC head coaches and 32 NFL head coaches. These stats are updated every week, so Tomlin can still move up, based on how the next few games go. Other interesting head coach rankings include Brandon Staley as the best in the league, Vic Fangio in the top ten, Sean McVay at 13, Bill Belichick at 15, Sean Peyton at 18, and Ron Rivera at 25.

DK Pittsburgh Sports @DKPghSports



Here was his response: @dlolley_pgh asked Mike Tomlin about the decision to trade Melvin Ingram to the Chiefs, knowing they’re an AFC contender and the Steelers would see them later in the season.Here was his response: .@dlolley_pgh asked Mike Tomlin about the decision to trade Melvin Ingram to the Chiefs, knowing they’re an AFC contender and the Steelers would see them later in the season. Here was his response: https://t.co/vOAWQIu2AJ

Of course, this ranking is bound to trigger some head scratching. Ranking Brandon Staley at the top of the list as a rookie head coach is an interesting choice. Vic Fangio, who many Broncos fans are calling to have fired, is ranked in the top ten. Bill Belichick, who many call the best coach in the league, is ranked in the middle of the pack. Lastly, Tomlin is ranked behind every last coach.

Steelers look set to miss playoffs for first time under Mike Tomlin

Seattle Seahawks v Pittsburgh Steelers

To be fair, the Steelers aren't looking too hot in the AFC playoff race this season. At 7-6-1, the Steelers are playing from behind in the AFC Wild Card race. They essentially need to win out and get some help from the five 8-6 teams ahead of them. At face value, it would seem the Steelers have a shot at making the playoffs because they are only one game behind the pack in the AFC, but to require help from six teams is likely going to be too much.

As such, it would be the first time the Steelers have missed the playoffs under Mike Tomlin. If they get eliminated before the end of the season, the team could implode and sleepwalk through their remaining schedule. Meaning, they could still finish under .500. If this happens, Mike Tomlin would finish under .500 for the first time in his career.

With Roethlisberger quasi-openly contemplating retirement after this season, the Steelers could be tempted to reboot their entire operation at the end of the season, effectively restarting at coach and quarterback. Will Tomlin bounce back and prove these rankings incorrect, or will the Steelers implode?

