Who were sent home in The Bachelor season 27 episode 3? One self-eliminated

Episode 3 of The Bachelor season 27 was filled with a lot of drama. Three women went home in the episode, but one of them self-eliminated.

During the group date with Zach, Bailey felt that she needed validation from The Bachelor lead star. So, she opened up about the same to Zach, who responded by saying that he was not feeling a connection between them. Hence, Bailey was sent home in the first half of episode 3.

Before the rose ceremony, Brianna decided to have a chat with Zach and mentioned that she didn’t feel any spark between them. She informed him that she decided to self-eliminate. Before leaving, Brianna told Zach that the ladies were not feeling safe in the presence of Christina as she has made many of them cry with her rude remarks.

Thus, Zach decided to send Christina home in the rose ceremony.

Only one was eliminated in the rose ceremony

During The Bachelor rose ceremony, more than two suitresses are generally sent home. But in the latest episode 3, only one was eliminated from the show.

Zach Shallcross sent Christina Mandrell home. The plot would have been different if Brianna didn’t have mentioned Christina’s mean behavior to Zach. Viewers were aware that Christina was one of his favorite suitresses, but feelings changed after the Bachelor found out the truth.

After Brianna left, Zach spoke to Christina and stated that he was informed that her behavior was hurting other girls in the mansion. Christina responded by saying that she didn’t mean to hurt anyone and that she felt a strong connection with Zach and would like to continue exploring that.

The single mother was devastated after her conversation with Zach and was seen crying until the rose ceremony. The complaint against her was related to Zach giving Charity the group date rose the other night.

Her mean comments made Charity cry. However, the ladies confronted Christina and were planning to speak to Zach about it. Brianna did them a favor before self-eliminating the season.

In episode 3, The Bachelor season 27 saw Christina, Bailey, and Brianna leave.

Who all received roses from Zach in The Bachelor season 27 episode 3?

Out of 17, three women left The Bachelor season 27 episode. Zach Shallcross gave roses to 14 women, out of which 11 received them during the rose ceremony.

Kaity, Aly, and Charity received roses after their respective dates with Zach, while the others who received roses during the rose ceremony included Jess, Gabi (Gabriella), Ariel, Genevie, Greer, Katherine, Kylee, Davia, Anastasia, Brooklyn, and Mercedes.

The latest episode included two one-on-one dates and one group date. Unlike other bachelors, Zach was seen doing things differently this season. He took Kaity on a one-on-one date during the night to a museum. They ended the night in a tent together.

She returned to the mansion the next morning, admitting to having her early “fantasy suite” moment. Zach then went for his group date, where the ladies were divided into two teams as they had to play “The Bachelor Bowl.” The winning team then got a group date with Zach.

Aly Jacobs got her one-on-one date the next day, which ended on a romantic note. Next was a cocktail and rose ceremony event. But Zach decided to do something different.

He invited the ladies to a pool party before the rose ceremony. However, the party got canceled after Brianna left and dropped the Christina bomb on Zach.

Viewers can watch all the drama from episode 3 on Tuesday on Hulu.

Tune in to ABC every Monday at 8.00 pm ET to watch a new episode of The Bachelor season 27.

