Who are Sid Lucero's parents? Jaclyn Jose link explained as beloved Filipino actress dies aged 59

The late Jaclyn Jose was once reportedly the stepmother of Sid Lucero. Beloved Filipino actress Jaclyn Jose passed away on Saturday morning, March 2, 2024. The 59-year-old actress' passing was confirmed by her daughter, Andi Eigenmann, who gave a statement in an official press conference on Monday, March 4.

Jose passed away due to a heart attack. She has one biological daughter with ex-partner late actor Mark Gil, Andi Eigenmann, and one biological son with guitarist Kenneth Ilagan named Gwen Garamond.

Apart from his daughter, Andi Eigenmann with Jaclyn Jose, Mark Gil had one child with his former wife, Maricar Jacinto, named Stephanie. Gil also had two children from his previous relationship with Bing Pimentel, namely actors Sid Lucero and Maxine 'Max' Eigenmann. He also had two more kids in his earlier relationship with model Irene Celebre named Gabby Eigenmann and Katherine "Ira" Eigenmann.

Sid Lucero and Jaclyn Jose are linked through the late great Mark Gil

March 2, 2024, was a sad day for the Filipino film industry as beloved actress Jaclyn Jose passed away at the age of 59.

Jose's daughter, Andi Eigenmann, and son, Gwen Garimond, conducted a press conference on March 4 confirming her passing. GMA quoted Andi stating:

"It is with great sadness that I announce the untimely passing of my nanay, Mary Jane Guck, better known as Jaclyn Jose, at the age of 60 (sic) on the morning of March 2nd, 2024 due to a myocardial infarction or a heart attack."

Jose is survived by her daughter, Andrea Nicole “Andi” Guck Eigenmann, and her son, Gwen Garimond Ilagan Guck. Andi was born in 1990 to Jaclyn Jose and late actor Mark Gil. Jose and Gil were in a relationship from 1988 to 1991. Andi is a successful model, former actress, and influencer. She was last seen in the 2018 film, The Maid in London.

GMA reported that Gwen Garimond Ilagan Guck was born in 1999 to Jaclyn Jose and guitarist Kenneth Ilagan, who according to Philstar were in a relationship from the late '90s to the early 2000s. Conan Daily reported that Gwen is following in his father's footsteps and is currently a bassist in a Filipino pop punk trio named Suspiria Pink.

Philstar reported that during her relationship with Mark Gil, Jaclyn was also the stepmother to all of Gil's kids from his previous relationships. This included Gabby Eigenmann and Katherine "Ira" Eigenmann from Gil's relationship with Irene Celebre and Sid Lucero and Maxine 'Max' Eigenmann from Gil's relationship with actress Bing Pimental. Gil also had a daughter named Stephanie with Maricar Jacinto.

Gabby Eigenmann, Sid Lucero, and Maxine are all well-known names in the Filipino entertainment industry. Gabby is a prominent actor and singer and is famous for his roles in Munting Heredera and Contessa among other projects while Max is known for her roles in Verdict, 12 Weeks, and, Kargo, among other projects.

Timothy Mark Pimentel Eigenmann popularly known as Sid Lucero is yet another talented Eigenmann family member known for his work as a model and actor. He appeared in prominent films and TV shows like Selda, Tambolista, Muli, Donsol, and Apocalypse Child, among others. He was last seen in the 2023 TV series Love Before Sunrise.

Expand Tweet

The late great Mark Gil is the one connection between Jaclyn Jose and Sid Lucero. Gil, who passed away in 2014 is a recognized legend of the industry having worked in iconic films like Agaw Armas, Magnifico, Zuma, and Palipat-lipat, papalit-palit.