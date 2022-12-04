Who is Sparkle Hyche from Back in the Groove? Meet the retired entrepreneur of multiple beauty brands

Hulu's first unscripted reality TV show, Back in the Groove (under the Walt Disney Television Alternative Banner), will feature three women in their 40s, including Sparkle Hyche, heading to a resort in the Dominican Republic to find partners half their age. Actor Taye Diggs will host the show and help 24 single men woo the three ladies, who will have all the power to reject them.

The three contestants on Back in the Groove are Steph, 41, from Miami, Brooke, 42, from Los Angeles, and Sparkle Hyche, 43.

Sparkle is a retired entrepreneur from Atlanta, Georgia. She is a certified cosmetologist, eyebrow technician, and make-up artist who ran the popular beauty salon, Salon 422, for the past 17 years. She will now concentrate on raising her 19-year-old son and serving her community.

Sparkle Hyche began working at the age of 8

She was born in New Jersey, where at the age of eight she discovered her love for glamor. Hyche started to sew clothes for her Barbies and her family members at a very young age, and her work was so impressive that at the age of 11, she was hired to sew clothes and do make-up treatments on fellow church members.

In 2008, she began to style celebrities for indie films and music videos. Besides Salon 422, Hyche was also the CEO and Creative Director of S.H.E. Brand Sparkle Hyche Enterprises, a make-up brand that focuses on "the lifestyle, mind, body and spirit of a woman, through materials and products."

Before her success, Sparkle Hyche operated another salon, called Static Salon, and worked as the "Master Cosmetologist and Extension Expert" for Regis Corporation. She has been associated with very big names in her industry, and her fine skills can be seen on shows like Atlanta Dream and Married to Medicine. She has also worked for Track and Field gold champion Francena McCorory.

She won Atlanta Magazine's Women of Power and Influence award, the Phat Girl Fresh Lifestyle Honoree title, and was even seen on the cover of Glambitious Magazine in 2015. Sparkle volunteers for long hours for Susan G. Komen, the Atlanta Children’s Shelter, the L.E.A.P Mentor Program, and the American Cancer Society.

She published a book called Maintaining Your Weave in 2012. The book included many "wet and dry styling" techniques for hair extensions and natural hair.

Sparkle Hyche never dated a young man and got divorced at the age of 24. She raised her son as a single mother while moving to Atlanta from New Jersey.

Back in the Groove will premiere on Hulu on December 5

Back in the Groove season 1 is produced by Beyond Media Rights Ltd. and Walt Disney Television Alternative. The show will feature three women in their 40s reliving their youth and trying to find love amongst 24 young men through various events and exercises. Some of the contestants, like 22-year-old Steven, will attempt to hide a big truth from the ladies, which might ultimately lead to heartbreak.

After eliminating the men that the older ladies did not connect with, each of the bachelors will pick one partner at the end of the show.

Back in the Groove will premiere on Hulu on Monday, December 5 at 12 am ET with two new episodes. Over the next three days, the popular streaming website will continue to launch two fresh episodes every 24 hours. The finale will be released on Thursday, December 8.

Poll : 0 votes