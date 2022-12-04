Who is Stephanie Michaels from Back in the Groove? South Florida native has over 12 years of experience as a singer

Hulu’s new show called Back in the Groove will feature three single women in their 40s, including Stephanie Michaels, who will head to The Groove Hotel in the Dominican Republic to find a partner. The resort will also be home to 24 eligible bachelors who are half their age and who will try to win the ladies' heart.

The three women, who are coming to the Back in the Groove to "rediscover their youth," are Sparkle Hyche (43), Brooke Mora (42), and Stephanie Michaels (41).

Stephanie Michaels was born in 1980 and has over 12 years of professional singing experience. She has sung the National Anthem for the Miami Heat and has appeared in several national commercials. Michaels has more than 30k followers on Instagram, as she often posts funny videos and reels on her account.

Back in the Groove contestant Stepahine Michaels has beaten breast cancer!

Born in Miami, Florida, Stephanie Michaels is a 41-years old singer and songwriter. While her mother is Puerto Rican, her father is Jamaican. Additionally, Michaels herself has a 22-year-old son, whom she calls Lil Broski. She received her Mass Communication degree in 2012 from Ashford University before becoming the lead singer for the B.B Kings Blues Club.

She then worked as a performer for Rock With U Entertainment for three years before starting to work as the band manager for the Private Property Band. Apart from that, Stephanie Michaels has also been working as the band leader of Steph Michaels & The Untouchables for the past 10 years and is associated with a waist trainer company, IAMDIVG.

According to Hulu's Back in the Groove description, Stephanie Michaels' sense of humor might come from a place of resilience. She was diagnosed with breast cancer on 21 September 2021. Although she was facing some medical symptoms for the past 7-8 years, she suffered from extreme fatigue in 2021 and met each medical issue with a "holistic approach to medicine."

In several Instagram posts, Michaels blamed her breast implant cosmetic surgery for her cancer as she soon developed BII after the operation. Stephaine's friends also helped her in the process of recovery by creating a fundraiser called #StephStrong.

More about Back in the Groove

Hulu's Back in the Groove will feature three women in their 40s trying to find a suitable love partner among the younger men. It is hinted in the trailer that some contestants will hide big life truths from the women, leading to their heartbreak. After many challenges and tasks, the ladies will eliminate the men with whom they don't connect with. Moreover, they will choose their final love partner in the finale of the series.

The show is produced by Beyond Media Rights Ltd and Walt Disney Television Alternative. Back in the Groove will have 8 episodes in total and is itself Hulu's first unscripted reality TV show under the Walt Disney label.

The Hulu series description reads:

"Three single women in their 40s, all stuck in the grind of their everyday lives, will check OUT of their comfort zones and check INTO The Groove Hotel, a magical resort on the beautiful island of the Dominican Republic - where the goal is to rediscover their youth, live joyously, and hopefully find love with men HALF. THEIR. AGE."

Back in the Groove will premiere on Hulu on Monday, December 5, at 12.01 am ET with two episodes. Hulu will drop two new episodes of the show every day until Thursday, December 8.

