Who was Stephen Bear romantically linked to in the past? Jessica Smith hints she’s ‘stressed’ as her ex-fiancé is released from prison

Shipwrecked star Stephen Bear was recently released from prison after he served his sentence on charges of posting a s*x tape on OnlyFans featuring his ex-girlfriend and actress Georgia Harrison. Metro reported that Bear was sentenced to 21 months in March last year.

Before his release, Bear's former partner Jessica Smith seemingly expressed her concern about his release in an Instagram Story. There are no details available on when the duo started dating except that Jessica revealed the relationship through Instagram with a picture in August 2021.

Smith added a picture of a stuffed toy and wine glasses on her latest Instagram Story, which has been deleted now. She wrote:

"When he buys u a jelly cat cos ur stressed, ily x. Everyone meet katrina x."

Apart from Smith, Bear's name has been linked to many other faces over the years, including Vicky Pattison, Lillie Lexie Gregg, Chloe Khan, Jemma Lucy, and Tia McAlister.

Stephen Bear's release comes under a few conditions

Stephen Bear was spotted coming out of the HM Prison Brixton on January 17, 2024, with two black bags in his hand. The Daily Mail states that he has to now follow a few rules after his release, including no contact with Georgia Harrison as part of a restraining order imposed for five years. He also has to wear an ankle tag for the other half of his jail term.

Bear has to appear at the Chelmsford Crown Court at the end of this month to face a trial related to a fence in front of his residence without permission, as per Essex Live. He revealed in a YouTube video in 2021 that he put the fencing since he was allegedly threatened.

A poll was shared through Bear's official account on X (Twitter) earlier this month, with a message that he was being released from prison.

A source for The Sun reportedly confirmed the same and stated that Bear spoke to his friends, saying that he has changed now.

"There will be no hopping back on to social media or rolling straight back into the nearest nightclub when he gets out, he says he just wants to get back to east London and his family. Obviously time will tell if he has changed his ways."

BBC reported that multiple charges were imposed on Stephen Bear in December 2022, including disclosing private s*xual photos and films with intent to cause distress.

The charges emerged after Bear reportedly recorded an intimate moment between him and Georgia Harrison at his Essex-based residence in August 2020 and shared it on OnlyFans.

Bear allegedly accumulated a profit of around £22,305 from the s*x tape. On the other hand, Harrison had no idea about the recording and she reportedly requested Bear to not show the same to anyone, as per The Guardian.

Georgia Harrison speaks on Stephen Bear's release in an interview

While speaking to The Sun a few days ago, Georgia Harrison said that she was not worried despite knowing Stephen Bear was being released from prison. She added that Bear needs to work on changing himself and continued:

"I have a restraining order on him, so I don't feel that he'll be saying anything about me that's going to affect me. And for me, this is just the next Stage of my life to move on to better and bigger things."

The Sun states that Georgia and Bear were romantically linked in 2018 and they reportedly separated following a dispute that happened in Thailand during a vacation in 2019.